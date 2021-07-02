Analyst & Former NFL CB Calls Jalen Ramsey the Best Lockdown Corner

Anyone who watches Bucky Brooks on the NFL Network knows he’s knowledgeable about cornerback play. Plus he’s one who doesn’t mince words about his predictions.

And his June 18 picks for best NFL cornerback will certainly energize fans of the Los Angeles Rams, getting them to see that Brooks has put some praise on Jalen Ramsey’s game.

Brooks released his best five lockdown cornerbacks in the league right now and tabs the multiple Pro Bowler Ramsey as his No. 1 guy. Brooks placed Ramsey ahead of Marlon Humphrey of the Baltimore Ravens.

It’s not the first time Brooks has placed Ramsey at No. 1 on any list, lauding his cornerback game before the Florida State standout entered the league. He also watched Ramsey’s shutdown ability closely during a November 15 game against the Seattle Seahawks, raving about his play against Seattle behemoth wide receiver D.K. Metcalf in bottling him to zero catches his side.

Jalen Ramsey is reminding us why he was viewed as a premier shutdown CB. He’s one of the few CBs with the size, strength, length and technical skills to go toe-to-toe with No.14. #SEAvsLAR — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) November 15, 2020

What Does Brooks Say About Ramsey?

Brooks, who suited up for five NFL franchises and also has a background as a regional NFL scout for the Carolina Panthers and Seahawks, has used his scout eyes to determine who is No. 1 when he shares his breakdowns on NFL Network.

Here’s what he wrote about Ramsey’s No. 1 rating:

“The most bodacious cover corner in the game claims his spot as the NFL’s ultimate CB1. Ramsey not only possesses rare physical traits that make it nearly impossible for a receiver to escape the line untouched, but he is a refined technician with superb instincts and awareness on the island. The two-time All-Pro surrendered just 32 receptions and gave up fewer than 25 receiving yards in 11 contests in 2020, per PFF.”

It’s been a summer of finding out where Ramsey ranks among NFL media outlets. Two national writers, Patrik Walker of CBS Sports and Mark Schofield of Touchdown Wire on USA Today, listed Ramsey as the league’s best CB during the month of June.

Some outlets have gotten into a battle with who is better between the L.A. Ram or Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, with Pro Football Focus taking Alexander’s side as the NFL’s best cover cornerback over Ramsey.

Ramsey Coming Off His ‘Best Year in My NFL Career’

Brooks isn’t the only one who raved about the way Ramsey performed in 2020.

Ramsey gave himself praise for his dominance at CB, critiquing his own play following the NFC playoffs loss to the Green Bay Packers in a January 2021 video by the Rams.

“The year didn’t end how we wanted it to as a team, but there are some positives to take away from it. Personally, for me, I feel like I had probably my best year in my NFL career thus far. I feel like I put out the best body of work out that I’ve ever put out,” Ramsey said.

For further proof of the Brooks ranking and Ramsey’s lockdown prowess, three Pro Bowl wide receivers struggled going against Ramsey last season in Metcalf, Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs and Arizona’s De’Andre Hopkins. While Diggs caught a TD on Ramsey, he was still limited to one catch for four yards versus him. Metcalf combined for four catches for 44 yards in three meetings against Ramsey and the Rams. Hopkins collected a combined five receptions for 48 yards in two games lining up against him.

After Ramsey and Humphrey, Brooks placed Xavien Howard of the Miami Dolphins as the league’s No. 3 lockdown CB. Alexander came in at No. 4 and Tre’Davious White of the Buffalo Bills completed Brooks’ list at No. 5 overall.