Analyst Calls Key Rams Defender a Franchise Tag Candidate

While the Los Angeles Rams are preparing for their biggest game of the 2021-2022 season on Sunday, February 13 in their home venue, there are those inside the Rams’ organization who are already focusing on next season.

General manager Les Snead is one, telling reporters on Wednesday, February 9 that he’s more focused on the next big event involving the Rams after the Super Bowl: The NFL Draft.

But there’s another major aspect the Rams, Snead included, will soon dive into one month from now: Free agency.

The NFC champions have built a Super Bowl-caliber roster with the pivotal moves they made between January 2021 to November — trading for Matthew Stafford to upgrade the quarterback spot, adding Sony Michel via trade to upgrade the backfield during the preseason, swapping with the Denver Broncos to lure in Von Miller to bolster the pass rush before the trade deadline and finally, adding Odell Beckham via waivers.

But according to Spotrac, the Rams have 19 unrestricted free agents set for March — including the aforementioned non-quarterbacks.

This puts Snead and the Rams’ front office in a tough decision on who to give the franchise tag to. But, one analyst on Tuesday, February 8, offered this suggestion on who to tag.

The Rams’ Franchise Tag Candidate

Pro Football Focus’s Brad Spielberger wrote down who his “Franchise Tag Candidates for all 32 Teams” are and he threw the Rams’ name in his article.

And his choice for the tag? It’s not Miller, nor Michel, or even Beckham. It is, however, a key contributor to the Rams’ defense…particularly in handling the pass.

Spielberger’s choice is cornerback Darious Williams.

The 28-year-old Williams is indeed entering a contract year and critical offseason, which is also his biggest offseason of his career. His base salary of $4,766,000 makes him the second most priciest free agent for L.A.’s 2022 free agency class.

Spielberger writes that Williams has a projected franchise tag number of $17,287,000. Here’s what he also wrote:

“Williams has been an important piece of the Rams secondary for a few years now, as his 79.6 coverage grade since 2019 is a top-20 mark among cornerbacks. The Rams placed the first-round restricted free agent tender on Williams for the 2021 season, making him the only player to receive such a designation last offseason.”

And here’s where the PFF analyst’s franchise tag idea comes in:

“The franchise tag would be close to triple Williams’ career earnings to date, but a multi-year extension may be reached before it becomes necessary. The Rams may also decide they have to focus their financial efforts toward retaining edge defender Von Miller and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.”

So there you have it Ram fans. There could be chance the Rams can franchise their No. 2 cornerback opposite of Jalen Ramsey, while also finding a way to retain Miller and OBJ.

How Williams has Impacted the Rams as a No. 2 Option

Surprisingly, PFF once listed Williams as the higher rated cornerback over Ramsey.

It must be because Williams once led the Rams in interceptions (four) during the 2020 season when they had the league’s best unit.

Darious Williams = BALLHAWK. pic.twitter.com/2txv0KwuNd — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 15, 2020

Of course, Ram fans likely became enamored with Williams for this pick six against a fierce NFC West rival that helped eliminate them last postseason:

Williams, though, had a more quieter 2021 with zero picks. But he was limited to 14 games this past season with an ankle injury. He was also bothered by a bad shoulder late in the season.

Yet, he surrendered fewer touchdowns (three) than Ramsey. He also posted seven games of surrendering no more than 40 receiving yards his side.

Here’s what’s Williams is facing: Either stay on with the Rams and a roster that’s built for title runs, or go someplace where, in the prime of his career, he can be a No. 1 corner option.

With several teams needing CB upgrades, Williams could near the top of the list — especially within the Rams’ division with the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers needing corner help. Regardless if Williams is franchised or not, expect lots of dollar signs for the rising defender who has been instrumental in his own right with helping build the Rams’ defense.