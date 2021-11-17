NFL Analyst Rips Rams: ‘Glitter & Twitter, No Hitters’

The Los Angeles Rams were not the recipient of positive early morning thoughts from one analyst on “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network during Tuesday, November 16.

The comments come following the team’s disastrous 31-10 shellacking at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers — which handed the Rams their second straight defeat by a margin of double digits.

Kyle Brandt was the one who came out firing with his verbal jabs toward the Rams.

What Brandt Said

To cut to the chase: Brandt called the Rams “soft” and described this team as “glitter and Twitter. No hitters.”

Brandt was one of the millions who watched the then 3-5 49ers pulverize the Rams in the trenches by gaining 156 rushing yards against a Ram defense that had Von Miller in action for the first time on defense and had Odell Beckham Jr. making his Rams debut after the prized free agent addition the Rams pulled last week. Brandt started his rant by trying to trace back to why the GMF team decided the Rams were championship material.

“I don’t know why at some point we just decided that the Rams were going to the Super Bowl. It was decided,” Brandt said.

Brandt didn’t point to Matthew Stafford as the exact reason behind the current slide, even though the Rams quarterback has underperformed with throwing more interceptions (four) than touchdowns (two) in the last two games. But Brandt pinpointed where he thinks the problem lies.

“Here’s the problem: So last week they lose to the Titans. And Sean McVay comes out and says ‘That’s not who we are. I refuse to admit and believe this is who we are.’ Okay. But you come out again and get stomped. Then it’s ‘This is not who we are.’ Yes it is,” Brandt said directing his criticism to McVay.

From there, Brandt reminded the GMF audience: Pro sport franchises, especially in the NFL, feed off of the persona of the city they represent. In this case, he ripped the Rams for taking on this particular identity.

“Teams take on the identity of their city, so do the Rams. The Rams are very famous and soft. They are a Tinseltown special: Lot of celebrities and lot of headlines,” Brandt said. “This is a soft team right now.”

And then, Brandt gave the Rams a new slogan.

“There’s lots of glitter and Twitter. That should be the slogan of the team: Glitter and Twitter. I just don’t see any hitters,” Brandt bluntly said. “Very negative. Very down on these guys right now. Sean, I love you, but what else are we supposed to say? Here’s what we can’t say: This isn’t us.”

Former Super Bowl Winning Executive Also Criticizes Rams

Brandt received some backing on his Rams criticism.

And it came in the form of a past Super Bowl winner from the front office: Scott Pioli.

The 56-year-old Pioli, who won three Super Bowls as the New England Patriots’ vice president of player personnel from 2001 to 2008, first tweeted a shot at the Rams’ production against winning teams after trading away their draft capital:

I said last week when everyone was raving about the #Rams trading away all of their draft capital – it better work.

The @RamsNFL record against teams w/ a winning record this year is 1-2.

The combined record of the opponents they have their 7-wins against is 21-42-1#NFL — Scott Pioli (@scottpioli51) November 16, 2021

Then on GMF, he was asked by Peter Schrager where he stands with the Rams following their 21-point beatdown.

“I’m not a buyer yet,” Pioli said. “To me, I had to look at this team. When they played a good team, again they were only 1-2 against teams with a winning record. And I’m seeing all this excitement for the signings and the trades that they garner.”

That’s when Pioli, whose last NFL front office job was in 2019 with the Atlanta Falcons as an assistant general manager, delivered his version of a reality check.

“But the reality is this: When you are building a football team, your job isn’t just to collect talent. It’s to build the football team. You’re not always looking for the best players, you’re looking for the right 53 players in order to build the roster that has the right chemistry that can work together to win the championship,” Pioli said. “Right now, I’m simply not a buyer on how they built this football team.”