Coach Whitworth? Rams Left Tackle Teaches Young Pass Rushers

Is Andrew Whitworth a closet defensive line coach with the Los Angeles Rams?

For 16 seasons and in 220 career starts, the left tackle has held a job where he’s supposed to eliminate pass rushers from the play regardless if it’s on Sundays or during the weekday with his Ram teammates. He plays a spot where he can’t be friends with the guy in front of his eyes.

But on the Tuesday edition of the “Green Light” podcast with Chris Long, Whitworth revealed that over the years, he’s spent time with young pass rushers on the Rams in teaching them proper techniques – giving off the notion he channels an inner defensive line coach. “Whit,” however, goes into teaching and coaching mode to help get them and himself better for upcoming seasons or games.

Long, who shares the Rams connection with Whitworth having played his first eight seasons with the franchise, asked Whitworth how he reacts to young edge rushers at the age he’s in. Whitworth revealed he gets into a teacher/coach role with those players.

“I tell young rushers and tackles ‘Hey, there’s not one way to do things. You need to find you,'” Whitworth said on the show. “Every great rusher has their go-to thing that they’re going to do 90% of the time when they rush. Then they’re going to be using things they do off of that. But go with the thing you’re good at and get great at it, then build off of that.”

How ‘Whit’ Works with Young Rushers

Whitworth shared with Long that sometimes, young edge rushers get antsy during drills where it’s supposed to be half-speed and not full tilt. That’s a perfect time for him to become a field mentor.

“I try to treat live reps as just role. But let’s say it’s a walk-through or half (speed) period: You get some of these young guns and it’s like ‘Hey man, we’re walking through and you’re like full speed trying to jump counts and rip underneath.’ I’m like, ‘Calm down. You get all the reps you want in one-on-one pass rush and team and all that kind of stuff,'” Whitworth explained. “During this, let’s work our technique: You put your hands on me and let’s get to know how to do this thing and how to actually feel some of the things you’re going to want to do.'”

While offensive tackle and defensive ends have different methods of attack in football, Whitworth said there are comparisons between the two positions, even though they intersect each other during practices and games.

“I think that’s what’s tough when you get into the league as a tackle or any lineman and guy up front: You’re worried about winning the rep,” Whitworth said. “But at the same time, you need to get the benefit of truly working your craft and understanding to try different things and find the best version of you. The reality is, all tackles set differently (into their blocking) but they all have their groove with how they set and how they use their hands. Rushers are no different.”

Adjusting to the New Era of Rushers While Teaching Edge Guys

From 2006 to 2016, Whitworth had to protect Carson Palmer and Andy Dalton from the likes of Terrell Suggs, James Harrison, Dwight Freeney and J.J. Watt in the AFC. Now, Whitworth is dealing with Nick Bosa, Chandler Jones and his former Bengals teammate Carlos Dunlap twice a year in the NFC West. At his current age, Whitworth admits he’s had to change his blocking techniques to counter who he faces on a weekly basis.

“Obviously, at 39, I’ve had to change over the years. I can’t set like how I used to set,” Whitworth said. “Sometimes I end up waddling backwards. But it’s about finding a way. That’s what’s been fun for me: Find a way to get the job done, finding new ways and creating new ways.”

He’s preached the same to the young DE’s he goes against, saying on the pod “You get more out of this, and I do too, if we just engage each other and feel balance, pressure and everything else.”

And with Whitworth announcing Tuesday that he believes this is his final season, perhaps coaching could be the next career move even if he teaches DE’s.