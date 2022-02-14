Rams Witnessed Another Ring Ceremony After Super Bowl Win [WATCH]

Following the epic and dramatic 23-20 Super Bowl victory by the Los Angeles Rams over the Cincinnati Bengals, there was the sight of Rams safety Taylor Rapp giving his ring away.

Relax, Ram fans. The starting defender didn’t give away a championship ring.

However, after producing seven tackles to tie for second on the Rams, Rapp delivered a different kind of ring to someone else.

Rapp Wrapped Game up With a Question & Answer

Following celebrating with his teammates and coaches on the SoFi Stadium grass where his Rams were the designated visitors, Rapp reunited with his girlfriend on the field.

And that’s when the Rams Twitter account captured the second ring ceremony following the Super Bowl:

The reactions poured in online for the moment between Rapp and his future wife Danielle “Dani” Johnson.

One came from Inside Edition reporter and former Rams cheerleader Lisa Guerrero:

💙💛💙💛 — Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) February 14, 2022

San Francisco software company Pooki’s Mahi also sent out a reaction. BBC Sports’ Twitter handle was another who gave their reaction — especially during Valentine’s Day weekend.

Even the Los Angeles Galaxy Twitter account put out its tears of joy tweet:

You got us 😭 — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) February 14, 2022

Who is Rapp’s Future Significant Other?

Johnson is a former collegiate volleyball player who played for Seattle Pacific University and Southern Oregon University — the latter congratulating her on Twitter.

The two attended the same high school together at Sehome High School in Bellingham, Washington. And guess who took Johnson to the school’s senior prom? The future L.A. Ram Rapp.

According to her SPU biography, Johnson played in 13 matches which included nine starts in 2015, her freshman year at the NCAA Division II institution. She missed 11 matches, however, due to an injury. She ended her year pounding 59 kills.

Johnson was a decorated volleyball player in high school: Winning the Northwest Conference Most Valuable Player and earning Washington State Class 2A All-State honors. She was also an All-Whatcom County First Team selection in 2013, during her junior year in high school and earned second-team All-County honors the previous year.

The 5-foot-11 Johnson stayed attached to Rapp despite a long distance relationship. Rapp would go on and put together his own resume as a three-star prep prospect who was the state of Washington’s No. 4 overall prospect for the 2016 class by 247Sports. Rapp would turn down Pac-12 scholarship opportunities from Arizona State, Stanford and Washington State, plus a Big 10 opportunity from Nebraska, to remain in his home state and suit up for the University of Washington.

Rapp became a First-Team All-American by national publications The Athletic and ESPN in 2018. After his stellar 2018 campaign, he announced that he was skipping his senior year to enter the NFL Draft — where general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay took him at No. 61 overall in 2019.

Even with the Rams, Johnson served as Rapp’s biggest cheerleader.

Rapp helped spearhead a fierce Rams defense that produced a Super Bowl record-tying seven sacks and added eight stops behind the line of scrimmage. Rapp and the Rams also bottled up the run game to just 79 yards, plus contained dynamic rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase to 89 receiving yards on 5 catches but no touchdowns.

Following his proposal, Rapp posed with the Vince Lombardi Trophy on his personal Instagram account.

Lastly, Bud Light helped offer to provide beverages for Rapp’s future wedding…which prompted this response from the new Super Bowl champ and engaged man.