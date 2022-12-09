Baker Mayfield Sounds Off on Ending the Rams’ Losing Skid

It took just three handoffs for the Los Angeles Rams to turn to their new leading man near Hollywood on Thursday, December 8.

And near Tinseltown, with what could come off as a down-on-his-luck actor seeking and trying to find redemption, Baker Mayfield delivered a script only made for the city 11.2 miles from his new NFL home.

John Wolford handed the ball off during the first series all three times. But that would end up being the last action for him against the Las Vegas Raiders. The reins then ended up going to the man who stepped off the airplane just 48 hours ago after being claimed by the Rams.

The former Cleveland Brown and Carolina Panther then responded by guiding the Rams to their first points of the night when he was inserted in. Then his night ended by getting the Rams to go from their own 2-yard line to lead the final touchdown of the evening in the 17-16 stunner over the Las Vegas Raiders:

Released, ripped by fans and media, and now, rejuvenated in less than three days in a region known for birthing and rebirthing stars. Mayfield took advantage of his Hollywood surroundings with the kind of play tailored made for Universal Studios, the Paramount Network or Netflix. And the sudden leading man of the “Rams House” sounded off on the win.

Mayfield Sounds Off

Mayfield’s first three completions not only ate up 65 yards, but earned him an average of 21.6 yards per completion. His first completion in the “Rams House?” He connected with Van Jefferson past midfield:

First first down for Mayfield as a Ram ‼️@bakermayfield | 📺 @NFLonPrime pic.twitter.com/cM6YNTTxcf — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 9, 2022

Mayfield then fired this sidearm pass to Ben Skowronek:

And there was this flame he threw to Tutu Atwell that racked up 22 yards.

In the end, Mayfield went 22-of-35 for 230 yards and even had to get back up from four brutal sacks. But this crucial haul by Skowronek eventually helped lead to the final score:

A relieved Mayfield finally got the chance to speak with the L.A. media after the game.

“It’s been a lot of emotions, to be honest with you,” Mayfield first said. “A lot of tough decisions. But, everything happens for a reason. Just prayed about it and it worked out. I have a lot of emotions. But I’m just really blessed and really thankful right now.”

And when asked about the style of win he delivered in his Rams debut, Mayfield answered with: “I don’t know if you can write it any better than that. We’d like to be a little more stress free. But it’s a pretty damn good story, to be honest with you.”

😂 pic.twitter.com/x6xACA82sj — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) December 9, 2022

McVay Reacts to Mayfield’s Night & Decision to Play Him Early

For the first time since the Panthers game when Mayfield was still on their roster, McVay walked into the post game conference in a more chipper mood.

“Just like how we drew it up,” McVay began. “Unbelievable job. Really just total team effort. I can’t say enough about the defense getting a stop to even allow our offense to get back out onto the field.”

Then, McVay revealed that Mayfield made new history with the Rams outside of becoming the first QB to win a regular season game with just one practice session with his new team.

“And to go 98 yards in less than two minutes — it’s the first time in 45 seasons that’s happened from what [president] Kevin Demoff just told me,” McVay said.

“You can’t say enough about Baker Mayfield: The leadership, the competitiveness, the resilience…and what a quick study. He was able to do some special things here tonight.”

McVay verbally illustrated how they gave Mayfield a lengthy playbook to study while on his flight to L.A. and then inserted him for two 10-play periods during his lone practice on the Thousand Oaks field. And yet, Mayfield delivered a climatic finish near Tinseltown that left McVay awed of the movie-like finish.

“I can’t say enough about how impressed I am with his command, the comfort and even just the operation — just being able to call the plays within the 40 second play clock and even the 25 seconds out of the clock stoppage. I’m still kind of like…what the hell is going on right now?!”