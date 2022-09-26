Rams $3 Million Option Rising in Popularity: ‘Dicing Grown Men up’

Alaric “A.J.” Jackson spent his Sunday, September 25 afternoon helping engineer a Los Angeles Rams offense that tallied 339 total yards, 100 via the ground game and allowed just one sack in the 20-12 road win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The versatile offensive lineman, who had to slide down to right guard given the wrath of injuries plaguing that spot, only needed less than two hours to deliver his postgame social media statement about the win.

But Jackson didn’t just make any Twitter post game reaction. He went straight to glorifying a Ram teammate of his who’s gone from $3 million late round find to someone who’s now growing in popularity inside the “Rams House”…and that includes becoming popular with the interior starter himself.

“Dicing grown men up, giving lead blocks and knocking out DE’s (defensive ends) what cant you do my boy #Skomania @BennySkow,” was what Jackson tweeted.

That tweet was directed toward Ben Skowronek. The same Skowronek who is now being credited for adding a new, needed layer to the high-powered Rams offense. And in the process, the $3,564,524 second-year player has become very beloved among Ram fans, the L.A. media and even the head coach who took him at No. 249 overall in May 2021 Sean McVay.

‘This Guy’s a Maniac’

One season ago, Skowronek showed his strength for his ability to block at wide receiver…but was ripped by Ram fans for drops and what they saw was a lack of speed.

Now, McVay and Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen are finding ways to use “Benny Skow” on the blocking end…by moving him away from wideout and all around the field.

Skowronek has become a rare chess piece for McVay, Coen and the Rams offense. Despite not having the old school fullback frame with his 6-foot-3, 224-pound build, the former Northwestern and Norte Dame aerial option was still used in an old school fashion against the Cardinals: As the lead blocker in this I-Formation touchdown by Cam Akers:

But if you watched closely, Skowronek charges toward Zaven Collins with the fury of an 18-wheeler in the fast lane on a highway. And as NFL on Fox commentator and former quarterback Mark Sanchez pointed out, “Boom! That’s a receiver!” Rams team reporter Stu Jackson added how Skowronek delivered a “wicked block.” Next Gen Stats pointed out how that Akers score came when “Benny Skow” was lined up in the backfield for the seventh time on the day.

Cam Akers (14-yd TD run) 🔹 Expected Rush Yards: 7

🔹 Yards Over Expected: +7

🔹 TD Probability: 11.0% This was the 7th play of the game where #18 Ben Skowronek lined up in the backfield. Skowronek lined up in the backfield on 19 plays in Week 2 vs ATL.#LARvsAZ | #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/LgowaKqkEy — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 25, 2022

But that wasn’t all. Facing a third down with only one yard to go, Skowronek dipped back to his receiver roots on this massive gain:

On 3rd and 1, the Rams hit a home run! Ben Skowronek off play action for a huge play! #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/sWKPm5gjEF — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) September 25, 2022

Skowronek ended his game tied for the team lead with four catches…the same total Tyler Higbee and Super Bowl 56 Most Valuable Player Cooper Kupp had. But here’s where the seventh rounder had both, including Kupp, beat: Skowronek led the way with 66 receiving yards.

McVay couldn’t help but rave about the Rams‘ newest best kept secret, including giving him a unique description.

“I thought Ben Skowronek had a handful of big-time plays,” McVay said to reporters following the road win. “Four big catches on four targets, and then his presence was felt. You feel the physicality. This guy’s a maniac and you love what he does for our football team.”

Play

Video Video related to rams $3 million option rising in popularity: ‘dicing grown men up’ 2022-09-26T00:02:01-04:00

Fans Showering ‘Benny Skow’ With Praise

Skowronek isn’t just winning over his head coach or Jackson.

Ram fans have begun to embrace him as he’s taken a new turn with establishing his physical presence. Media members have also chimed in.

“How does anybody not love Ben Skowronek. Dude just works. Should be a fan favorite!” Was what the Rams Brothers Twitter account tweeted.

How does anybody not love Ben Skowronek. Dude just works. Should be a fan favorite! — Rams Brothers (@RamsBrothers) September 25, 2022

“Ben Skowronek being more of a thing than Allen Robinson so far this year was not a thing I anticipated. But here we are,” was what NFL Network Fantasy Football analyst Marcas Grant posted.

Ben Skowronek being more of a thing than Allen Robinson so far this year was not a thing I anticipated. But here we are. — M.G. (@MarcasG) September 25, 2022

“Yo Ben Skowronek isn’t playing in there at FB!!” raved Mike Golic Jr. of Draft Kings.

yo Ben Skowronek isn’t playing in there at FB!! — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) September 25, 2022

Finally, there were fans who had an epiphany toward Skowronek.

I take back everything I said about Ben Skowronek last season. — Angel V. (@AngelyDiablo) September 25, 2022

Including one more who admitted “I shouldn’t have slandered him:”