Rams Among 6 Teams Predicted to Finish With NFL’s Best Record

The final NFL predictions are starting to roll in and the Los Angeles Rams are projected to finish with the same record as five other franchises in 2021.

That record? A 12-5 mark, making the Rams one of six teams sharing the best identical outcome.

Sports Illustrated and Monday Morning Quarterback writer Connor Orr released its final NFL picks for the upcoming season on Thursday, August 26. Orr and SI not only has the Rams securing a 12-win campaign, but the Rams are one of two NFC West teams predicted to finish with the same record.

Our NFL predictions expert @ConorOrr will be going LIVE on Twitter shortly to answer all your questions regarding your squad's 2021 record 🍿 pic.twitter.com/O6c4FSLoPi — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 26, 2021

Rams Will Be a Part of History if Projection Comes True

Never in NFL history has six teams finished atop the league standings with the same best record. On average, the league’s best marks usually end up being two teams with a 13-win season. In other years, the franchise atop the league’s standings board is a 14 or 15-win franchise.

If anything, the closest year that saw multiple teams finish with the league’s best mark was 2014 when five teams went 12-4. And the Super Bowl winner that year? A New England Patriots team that won a dozen regular season games.

But in this 17-game slate for the fall, the Rams were given the 12-win label with Orr writing “Anything less than first place for a somewhat healthy Rams team is unacceptable.”

Who Else Will Win 12 games Like the Rams?

Here’s who else Orr and SI has securing the same marking as the Rams.

Buffalo: The Bills have been called “the class of the AFC East” and Orr points to the newest additions in the pass rushing department to clinch back-to-back division crowns.

Cleveland: Orr says the AFC North is shaping up to be a two-team race between the Browns and Ravens, with the Browns clinching their first outright AFC North title, plus securing the city’s first division championship since 1989. Orr points to the Browns’ ground game, a more functional air attack and shoring up the defense to counter the Ravens as the reasoning behind claiming first.

Kansas City: The back-to-back AFC champions are picked to drop their season opener against Cleveland, but then redeeming themselves by winning the next four games and clinching the division. However, breathing down their neck, Orr predicts, is an 11-6 L.A. Chargers team led by former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

Green Bay: Packers are the “runaway favorite” in the NFC North. Especially after making peace with Aaron Rodgers.

Tampa Bay: The last time the Buccaneers posted back-to-back double digit winning seasons was 1999 and 2000. Interestingly, Orr is predicting them to lose on September 26 to…the Rams.

Seattle: The Seahawks claim second “by virtue of Russell Wilson” says Orr.

Which Games Get the ‘W’ and ‘L’ for the Rams?

Well, we’ve already given away that the Bucs will fall to the Rams at SoFi Stadium, per the SI and Orr prediction. But here’s some of our takeaways in looking at how the Rams will finish 12-5.

Rams picked to start fast: L.A. will open the year out the gate with a victory over the Chicago Bears. From there, the team will collect victories over Indianapolis, T.B. and Arizona to start 4-0. The team that will end their fast start? The Seahawks on the road in week five.

Matthew Stafford will be on the winning side on Oct. 24: The new Rams QB will spoil the return of the former Rams QB Jared Goff in the Rams versus Detroit Lions matchup.

The Rams are picked to lose at least once at SoFi: And one of those losses? To the Tennessee Titans and new receiver Julio Jones.

Rams will close year on losing skid: This actually isn’t a bad thing. Because from what Orr and SI predicts, the Rams will secure the division in week 15 against the Seahawks before falling to the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers (in Inglewood).