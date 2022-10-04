Rams’ Bobby Wagner Reveals Why he Delivered Hit on Fan

The final stat line read like this for Bobby Wagner: A team-high 10 tackles for the Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium on Monday, October 3.

But there are those who feel the new Rams captain should be credited for an 11th tackle. And this one was delivered with “B Wagz” showing his angle pursuit from the sideline and making the critical stop — on a fan running onto the field while wielding a pink smoke flare.

Captured by Cameron Salerno of the Sacramento Bee during the 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a fan managed to scale past security and run onto the field while carrying the object. Wagner, with an assist from alternate defensive end Takkarist McKinley, lowered the boom.

OMG BOBBY WAGNER JUST TRUCKED THE FAN THAT RAN ON THE FIELD pic.twitter.com/uwoEzkrFxc — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) October 4, 2022

Wagner and McKinley’s effort were lauded by two Super Bowl winners in the Manning brothers Peyton and Eli during their ESPN 2 Simulcast.

Peyton and Eli broke down Bobby Wagner stopping a fan on the field. (via @OmahaProd)pic.twitter.com/n970Ki1m2a — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 4, 2022

Following the game, Wagner spoke out about playing closet security guard.

Was Security Having a Problem?

That protestor was one of two streakers on the Levi’s Stadium field in the Week 4 MNF contest.

Wagner, though, pulled the security move without needing a shirt that reads “security” on the back.

The veteran inside linebacker with 1,416 career tackles in his illustrious career (or 1,417 if you want to include that stop), was asked about stepping into the bouncer role for one moment.

“He looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field,” Wagner said via Salerno. “I saw security was having a little problem. So I helped him out.”

“Security was having a problem, so I helped them out.” – Bobby Wagner. pic.twitter.com/72AHrK0SXI — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) October 4, 2022

Even Kyle Shanahan, standing on the opposite sideline and having spent his week drawing plays away from Wagner, chimed in and gave his praise toward the actions Wagner showed.

“I saw Bobby Wagner take somebody out,” the sixth-year Shanahan said when asked about that moment. “I thought it was kind of cool to see.”

That stop would’ve also counted as 0.5 tackles for McKinley, who made his return to the Bay Area (played at Kennedy High in Richmond and Contra Costa College before UCLA).

Who Was the Protestor Wagner Helped Halt?

The protestors were from an activist group who attended the rivalry game between the 49ers and Rams.

Per a photo posted by KNBR, the man wore a bright shirt that reads righttorescue.com.

Per the Marin Independent Journal, the internet domain appears to be operated by a group called Direct Action Everywhere — best known as DXE. The Right to Rescue site states its cause as “raising awareness for whistleblowers facing prison time for exposing factory farm abuses.” Direct Action Everywhere then took to social media to claim responsibility of the stunt.

BREAKING: Activist disrupts MNF game with pink smoke flare to elevate the #SmithfieldTrial and support the #RightToRescue. If the masses are not allowed to see the trial, we will bring the issue to the masses. Press release at https://t.co/lvGRZp6CeD pic.twitter.com/XBlGBtxYFV — Direct Action Everywhere (@DxEverywhere) October 4, 2022

The man who absorbed the hit was identified as Alex Taylor by a DXE press release. The female who ran onto the field beforehand was identified as Allison Fluty. It’s also not the first time the group made an appearance at a Rams game this season.

Things getting weird on the field in LA. pic.twitter.com/t7pJFVK2N5 — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 9, 2022

Wagner, though, became a trendy topic on Twitter. ESPN personality and noted Seahawks fan Mina Kimes was among those who chimed in.

If this was a gender reveal, Bobby Wagner is now the child's father. Sorry I don't make the rules. https://t.co/EUJmPchQS4 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 4, 2022

Fellow ESPN personality and past Shanahan quarterback with Washington Robert Griffin III was another who joked about the situation.