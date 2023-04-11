Rams Meeting With Powerful IDL Causing ‘Buzz’ in NFL Circles: Report

The Los Angeles Rams continue to sort through their list of draft options. But now, one interior defender who’s caused a “buzz” inside league circles has a one-on-one set up with the franchise.

Via draft analyst Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network on Tuesday, April 11, the Rams are among the teams set to have a meeting with Western Kentucky defensive tackle Brodric Martin, who Fowler says is generating some late attention ahead of the NFL Draft.

“A name continuing to buzz inside league circles — WKU IDL Brodric Martin. He met with the Chargers yesterday and this morning, will meet with the Rams this afternoon, Colts on Thursday, and will finish the week at the Giants on Sunday,” Fowler outlined.

Why the Hilltopper is Rising

Martin represents the alma mater of veteran Rams tight end Tyler Higbee. But the massive Martin brings his own reasons for solidifying his case of adding to the NFL representation from WKU.

For starters, he’s a massive and powerful figure standing at 6-foot-4, 337-pounds — and knows how to use his combination of size and deadly force on the field as seen here versus Auburn:

Lil 330lb peak-a-boo from @ShrineBowl acceptance Brodric Martin from WKU. Massive 6’4 335lbs with some range! pic.twitter.com/cvu0rEcznL — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) December 9, 2022

Nose tackles are demanded to play with power at the point of attack, with DL coaches often demanding they use their hands more than shoulder pads to win the line of scrimmage battle right away. Martin proves he can strike right away with his reported 9 1/8th inch hands.

Brodric Martin (Western Kentucky) is a defensive tackle that is a classic run stuffer. He plays with great power at the point of attack and has a massive frame (6'5" 337 pounds). The Colts have a Top 30 visit scheduled with Martin coming up pic.twitter.com/HMmGlzpj0g — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) April 4, 2023

However, on plays where he looks like he’s giving his hands a rest, he shows the power from his shoulder pads while accompanied by his leg drive to blow up running plays like this one from one of his Shrine Bowl practices:

Martin is a towering wrecking ball of destruction who lines up and chooses disruption.

Bleacher Report is one who has praised Martin, with Matt Holder writing how he’s got “great size for an NFL defensive tackle” and one who’s a “Space-eater who is impossible to move one-on-one and can create stalemates against double teams.”

Is Martin Worth Waiting on? Plus Worth Plugging Next to Aaron Donald?

The fact the Rams are meeting with a nose tackle option illustrates the picture of the team seeking someone who can help replace free agent A’Shawn Robinson.

The Alabama star and Super Bowl 56 winner was known on the Rams to occupy one to two gaps in the effort to free up Aaron Donald and the others lining up next to him. Now, 2021 draft selection Bobby Brown remains the lone true nose tackle option for Raheem Morris and the exotic odd man scheme he has ran.

Martin isn’t considered a high priority need in the draft. He’s been given a sixth to seventh round grade by B/R. NFL Draft Buzz was another who handed Martin a sixth round grade.

But the very thought of the Rams adding an additional powerful presence inside next to “A.D.” has to be intriguing for the perennial Pro Bowler and the Rams defense. His size and power can help redirect running backs to Donald’s side, plus create more one-on-one’s for “A.D.” He’s a potential day three prospect for the Rams.