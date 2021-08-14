‘I’m Ready, For Real:’ L.A. Ram QB’s Sound Off for Preseason Opener

The unofficial depth chart for the Los Angeles Rams reads Bryce Perkins and Delvin Hodges as the third and fourth quarterback options.

But by 7 p.m. PT on Saturday night, both men will be handling the bulk of the quarterback reins.

With QB1 Matthew Stafford sitting, plus John Wolford sitting out following his appendectomy, the Rams will turn to the former Virginia Cavalier and Samford Bulldog as they take on the L.A. Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood in their preseason opener.

Perkins, who arrived to the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020, told reporters on Friday that he’s energized about leading the Rams offense.

“I’m ready, for real,” Perkins said to the L.A. media. “Big part of my game is my legs. So I’ll get a chance to kind of do both and showcase what I got speed wise. I’m ready.”

Hodges is excited about playing in his first live game since week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens, during a time Hodges was a Pittsburgh Steeler.

“Last year, I didn’t get to play in any (preseason games),” Hodges said. “Just blessed to be here and excited.”

Perkins Takes Slow Approach in Getting Plays Down

One year ago as an undrafted rookie from Charlottesville, Virginia, Perkins admitted to reporters he had a hard time with the verbiage of the sideline calls before snapping the football.

“From last year, I remember hearing some of the play calls and I’m like ‘There’s no way I’ll be able to get these play calls down,'” Perkins said.

But what a difference a year makes, plus having three preseason games. Perkins has now picked up the wording of the Rams’ plays and playbook, he says.

“But now, I feel really comfortable about hearing the play call and going up there and executing,” Perkins said. “That alone just allows you to play faster. As we know, when you take some of the stress off thinking a lot at quarterback, you perform better.”

He also will be taking snaps in front of fans – a first for SoFi Stadium as the venue went with cardboard cutouts and no fans in the stands last year due to the threat of coronavirus.

“It’s going to be exciting. I know the energy is going to be up,” Perkins said. “We’re all locked in and prepared. The coaches do a great job of preparing us.”





Sean McVay & QB Bryce Perkins Preview Rams vs. Chargers Preseason Matchup at SoFi Stadium 6:09 Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses what he likes about QB Bryce Perkins' skillset and what it will be like coaching against someone he's familiar with in Chargers head coach and former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley on Saturday. 0:00 Los Angeles Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins talks about his excitement for the… 2021-08-13T22:54:38Z

Hodges Has High Expectations for Team

Again, Hodges hasn’t seen action since December of 2019, making it 20 months since his last NFL action. And, like Perkins, he’s also had to pick up on the terminology and structure of the Rams offense.

But as he points out, constant repetitions at training camp has left him better equipped for the preseason and when the Rams need to call on him.

“When you come into a new system, reps are the way to learn,” Hodges told reporters on Thursday. “Just getting more reps, the better you are each day. You just get more comfortable. Every rep is an opportunity to get better.”

For head coach Sean McVay, he’s clearly not asking Perkins and Hodges to throw for 300 yards against former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley and the Bolts. He instead wants them to enjoy the moment.

“I think just good operation (of the offense): Being good distributors of the football, getting us in and out as some of the right looks and really just enjoying themselves,” McVay said. “I think making sure that you remind yourself to enjoy the moment, play to the best of your ability, try to play with a quieted mind and let the other 10 guys around you help you as well. Looking forward to both of those guys playing well.”

Hodges, though, has higher expectations for the battle of L.A.

“Just for us to win. Just show L.A. who the home team is for SoFi Stadium,” he said.