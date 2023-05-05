Rams Draft Selection Makes Team History After Number Reveal

Bryon Young didn’t take long to cement his name in the Los Angeles Rams history books on Friday, May 5.

Without getting his first sack or tackle, the draft selection brought in to bolster the pass rush now has this claim: The first player in franchise history to wear No. 0.

The former Tennessee Volunteer was part of the Rams rookie’s uniform reveal as all 14 draft picks unveiled which numbers they’ll wear in 2023. Young is going with a single digit and selecting zero.

The reason behind the number selection hasn’t been revealed by the new edge rusher Young. But again, no one in the history of the Rams organization has ever worn that digit. Young is also one of the first players to take advantage of a new rule change that allows players to wear the number zero.

The closest player to wear zero on the Rams was Steve Bagarus in 1947, but he wore two zeroes on his game day attire. Arguably, the most famous NFL player to wear 00 was Jim Otto of the Oakland Raiders — who went on to play in 12 Pro Bowls.

Former Workplace of Young’s Breaks Silence on Watching him Get Drafted

Young isn’t just representing that number for the first time in Rams history, he also holds this rare distinction: Becoming the second player in franchise history to go from a grocery store to playing for the Rams.

Former league and Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Kurt Warner was the first to accomplish that feat in his well-publicized journey from the Hy-Vee to the “Greatest Show on Turf.” Young is going from the Dollar General to the “Rams House.” But how does the corporation feel about seeing a former employee heading to the league? Dollar General gave Young his praise on Twitter on Thursday, May 4 — nearly a week after Young was taken in the draft.

“Congratulations to former DG employee and @Vol_Football defensive end @byron_97 (BY) who was drafted by the @RamsNFL this week in the @NFLDraft!” the official account posted.

Young himself provided this statement:

“DG is a huge part of my journey because I learned a lot about people and leadership. I’m grateful for the opportunity to play football and knew I had a career path at Dollar General. I really appreciate the time I spent at DG. I wouldn’t be where I am today without my time there,” Young wrote.

Young Reacts to Rams Selection

Young was in a whirlwind of emotional emotions when he got his draft call and following seeing his name get emblazoned on television with the Rams logo. He was still processing everything after his pick.

“Honestly, it’s just still kind of new,” Young said in speaking with the L.A. media after the draft. “Everything is going fast right now. I’m just so thankful.”

He was taken No. 77 overall to bolster a pass rush that needs to replace their leading rusher from last season Leonard Floyd and provide an extra set of hands for Aaron Donald. Young spoke about lining up with the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

“That’s one of the goats,” Young said. “I can’t wait to start training.”

As far as how he would fit inside the “Rams House,” he gave this detailed explanation.

“I feel I’m a very relentless pass rusher — really fast get-off, explosive, I feel like those are some of the traits I bring to the table,” Young said. “Some moves I can’t wait to use: My ghost long arm, spin move, those are some of my favorite moves. I can’t wait to try that at the next level and use them.”