L.A. Rams Adding a CB From the Canadian Football League: Report

The Los Angeles Rams dipped into the pro league up north to add to their defensive back room on Friday.

The team announced on their website that they have signed free agent Donovan Olumba, a practice squad NFL veteran but who also comes to L.A. from the Canadian Football League, plus gives the Rams an extra tall cornerback option.

The signing comes off the heels of L.A. waiving Dayan Lake on Thursday, who was with the Rams for two months before going his separate ways with the team.

Who is Olumba?

Olumba is a 25-year-old from Nashville, Tennessee but grew up in Tucson, Arizona.

But on the football field, he’s a tall 6-foot-2, 205-pound cornerback who signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL on June 10.

This won’t be Olumba’s first rodeo in the league south of Canada. Olumba had two stints with the Dallas Cowboys from 2018-2019 as an undrafted rookie out of Portland State of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). His signing was during the time Kris Richard was the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator, who often preferred working with taller cornerbacks. Olumba, however, was cut on September 1 and eventually made his way to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

In February 2019, Olumba signed a reserve/futures contract with the Cowboys. Six months later, Olumba was waived by Dallas for the second time in his pro career, then again joined the team’s practice sqaud.

However, on December 8, 2019, Olumba received his Cowboys job promotion. Dallas elevated him to the 53-man roster for its season-finale game against Washington after starter Bryon Jones had to sit due to an ankle injury, while safety Josh Jones got waived by the Cowboys.

Cowboys promoted CB Donovan Olumba from the practice squad today with CB Byron Jones (ankle) considered questionable to play Sunday vs. Redskins. S Josh Jones waived in a corresponding move. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 28, 2019

Olumba does have this highlight during his days in “Big D:” A pick six during a 2019 preseason game.

He also pulled off a deep pass breakup against the Rams in a 2019 preseason meeting.

Donovan Olumba with a nice pass break up. This is why Kris Richard loves tall, physical corners. pic.twitter.com/RXOj4zGh1O — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) August 19, 2019

Olumba was released by the Cowboys on March 18, only to be picked up by the Cleveland Browns three days later. The Browns waived him on September 5 during their completion of their 53-man roster. He was last seen in the NFL on their practice squad in January.

His lone highlight with Cleveland came on this PBU during practice.

CB Donovan Olumba breaks one up intended for Hollywood Higgins (via #Browns) pic.twitter.com/XT6EbpMFML — Brad Stainbrook (@BrownsByBrad) September 4, 2020

Olumba Once Went DII Route

Before the latest Rams signee played at Portland State, Olumba made his first collegiate trek in the NCAA Division II realm.

Olumba suited up for Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia. While with the Battlers, he snatched 63 tackles, broke up 25 passes, collected six interceptions, recovered two fumbles and even made his mark on special teams by blocking two field goals. His other special teams work includes fielding punts, where he scored on a 62-yarder and tallied 143 yards on 13 punt returns.

After transferring to Portland State as a walk-on, he redshirted with the Vikings in 2016 before starting the following season. He went on to have seven pass breakups including two against Brigham Young University that had Tanner Magnum at quarterback and had his now new Rams DB teammate Troy Warner on the Cougars’ roster.

Olumba’s addition now gives the Rams five players listed at CB, though he’s now the tallest on the 2021 roster among the five.