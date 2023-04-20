Rams Like Versatility From Explosive Defender, Draft Prospect Says

The Los Angeles Rams now have eight days to decide who’s going to be their first pick at No. 36 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. But as time will tell which position they address first, Ram fans are bracing for the fact there will be a new cornerback coming through one of their selections via this draft class.

And that’s where one CB — described as “explosive,” “quick” and “twitchy” — comes in. Clark Phillips III from Utah told Justin Melo of The Draft Network on Wednesday, April 19 that the Rams are one of two teams who have taken a liking to his game — with a big emphasis on his versatility.

“The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams called me a hybrid player,” Phillips said to Melo. “They told me they see a lot of versatility in me because I can play both inside and outside for them. There’s a lot of value I add to a defense because I’m so versatile.”

Phillips is entering the draft as one of the west region’s most intriguing prospects. He went from former Ohio State commit to emerging as one of the Pac-12’s top defenders in snatching nine career interceptions, returning a quartet of those picks for touchdowns.

“Phillips III is a quick, twitchy, and explosive athlete that has the athleticism and movement skills to mirror and match routes. His change of direction skills and ability to transition is fluid and rapid,” TDN wrote in their evaluation of the Utes standout.

As for where Phillips could see himself lining up in, he told Melo: “The general consensus just slightly leans towards nickel.”

Phillips Revealed Where Ball Skills Came From

Though Phillips played in the mountain time zone, he’s still considered a potential local pickup for the Rams.

The 5-foot-9, 184-pound cornerback starred at nearby La Habra High School and became the state of California’s No. 6 ranked prospect by 247Sports in a 2020 class that additionally included potential top five picks C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young. Phillips was also compared to Pro Bowler Casey Heyward during his stellar prep career.

His ball skills helped turn him into a highly coveted defender on the recruiting trail. But that prowess wasn’t developed overnight. Phillips shared with Melo where and how he developed his ball skills.

“We had the JUGS machine in high school. I’d get in another full practice on the JUGS after a full team practice. I caught over 100 balls every single day. Of course that helped me make the transition to defensive back,” he shared to Melo.

Those late practice sessions fueled his mindset for the rest of his career.

“Every time the ball is in the air, I feel like it’s mine. I always have a shot to get it [the ball]. I’m jumping up and I believe I’m going to make that play every single time. I’m coming down with it,” Phillips said.

Where Could Phillips Land?

So will the Utes star become available at 36th overall? Or fall lower than that?

The Rams may be in luck if they lure Phillips in — as there are mock drafts that believe he’ll land in day three. One is CBS Sports, with draft analyst Ryan Wilson projecting the Ute will land at 106th overall to the Indianapolis Colts. The Rams have three picks ahead of the 106th slot.

Meanwhile, Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Phillips going No. 76 to the New England Patriots in round three…right before the Rams’ No. 77 selection (Brugler has running back Tank Bigsby of Auburn going there).

But for a team needing versatility and a proven ballhawk, Phillips clearly has won over the Rams with both traits — making him a prospect to watch on the Rams’ big board.