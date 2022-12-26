Rams Show They Found Mid-Round Cornerstone in ‘Short & Light’ Defender

Pre-2022 NFL Draft, the first weakness attached to Cobie Durant didn’t highlight any flaws in his backpedal or ball skills. But the first words that were written to describe his weaknesses by nfl.com? “Short and light.”

Size was illustrated as his first flaw. The diminutive Durant, though, buried the size stigma twice on interceptions against the Denver Broncos as his Los Angeles Rams walloped the Christmas Day visitors 51-14. And in the process, the new team leader in interceptions Durant got the Rams to prove they found themselves a mid-round cornerstone to build with in the future.

Durant Delivers First Breakout Day, Shows Why Rams Drafted Him

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound rookie — drafted 142nd overall in the fourth round out of South Carolina State — this time shared the field momentarily with a quarterback who came to SoFi Stadium with nine Pro Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl ring in tow: Russell Wilson.

But, with the sun in his eyes and with the much more towering 6-foot-4, 216-pound Courtland Sutton targeted, Durant leaped to the sky and then cradled his first takeaway of the game.

Durant showed he can rise up against someone with more height and versus a decorated QB who tried to test the “short and light” rookie. Durant even felt he nearly lost track of that football.

“I really lost the ball on the first one. I lost it in the sun, and I had to re-catch it again,” Durant explained to reporters after the game.

Later, with Wilson pulled and the game already out of reach, Durant delivered the rookie cornerback’s dream…a pick six:

And for Durant, that touchdown takeaway was personal redemption.

“I gave up a touchdown in the scramble drill. I gotta get my ‘get back’ before the game’s over.” Durant said. “I was holding my leverage, and when I’d seen the ball, I just broke on it. And the rest is history.”

That 85-yard scamper was also Durant’s first pick six since his high school days as he told the media.

What was mentioned as a strength in his draft evaluation was his 12 career interceptions with the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) program and how “Finding the football is always on his mind.” And he delivered what the Rams defensive back group often talk about in meetings.

“We always talk about being tone setters and game changers. So those both were tone setting, game changing plays,” Durant said. “And just seeing those guys celebrate me like that, it’s a brotherhood. And I can’t do nothing but to thank God. I love those guys.”

Durant Brought Chip on Shoulder From the Start of His Rams Career

Durant snatching the ball from a past Super Bowl winner is nothing new for him.

During 2022 training camp, he once picked off two passes including one from teammate Matthew Stafford. He made those plays while carrying a “chip on my shoulder” mindset at UC Irvine.

“Just a blessing to be here, for real,” Durant told Heavy after July 29 training camp. “Every day I come out, I try to take advantage of each and every opportunity that’s thrown at me. I got a chance to make some plays on that ball today, and I’m just carrying that chip on my shoulder.”

Durant clearly brought that “chip” and gift wrapped two interceptions on Xmas Day. Plus, per Pro Football Focus, he was tested three times but surrendered just two catches for 13 yards — with former first rounder Jerry Jeudy catching just one pass for two yards when facing Durant.

But his two interception, one touchdown return day also came during a time the 5-10 Rams find themselves looking to see who’s worth building with for years to come. Especially with still-to-be-decided futures for the heart of the defense Aaron Donald and with many across the league asking if head coach Sean McVay will return or give broadcasting a try.

He’s now tied for fourth among the 2022 draft class in interceptions — and now has more picks than first rounders Derek Stingley and Sauce Gardner with two games left.

From “short and light” to becoming a big cornerstone for the Rams’ future. Durant is thankful, but not complacent.

“I wouldn’t be in this position without God. On to the next game,” Durant said.