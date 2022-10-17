Columnist Blasts the Idea of Rams Luring in $64 Million Talent

Christian McCaffrey dodged, powered and gave the Los Angeles Rams fits once he touched the football at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 16.

And the Carolina Panthers‘ cornerstone has had many wondering if the Rams will be getting those kind of plays from him soon.

The 2019 First Team All-Pro and the Panthers’ $64 million talent has emerged as a potential November trade deadline candidate. Not only did McCaffrey’s name ascend to a potential tradable asset immediately after Matt Rhule was fired as head coach in Week 5, but lead NFL insider for CBS Sports Jonathan Jones reported that the Panthers have considered shopping him by revealing what the Panthers would consider in a potential McCaffrey deal.

The Panthers want WHAT for Christian McCaffrey?? 👀@jjones9 gives updates on Carolina's roster and HC situations. pic.twitter.com/QLpsgBjIrE — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 16, 2022

But there’s more. The insider mentioned the Rams — before taking down the Panthers 24-10 in Inglewood — were among four teams interested in McCaffrey.

Inside today’s piece: The Broncos, 49ers, Rams and Bills are among the teams that have shown varying degrees of interest in McCaffrey. https://t.co/wHpnlFOXtx — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) October 15, 2022

And, the Rams are dealing with their own trade rumbling in the backfield with Cam Akers being the subject of moving on from the “Rams House” — with the early Sunday report from Ian Rapoport and head coach Sean McVay deflecting questions about Akers’ future on Friday and Sunday, but mentioning he would have a more definitive answer on Monday, October 17.

Given the Rams’ past of snatching Pro Bowl talent, it’s obvious why L.A. is mentioned as a suitor for the 2019 Pro Bowler McCaffrey.

However, one longtime L.A. columnist ripped the idea of the Rams trying to swoop up McCaffrey.

Columnist Says Rams Have Other Pressing Issues Than Adding McCaffrey

Sam Farmer of the L.A. Times isn’t sold on the Rams making a dash at McCaffrey.

He acknowledges the versatile prowess McCaffrey comes equipped with. After all, he racked up a combined 158 total yards of offense in the 14-point loss. However, he mentioned how McCaffrey has a past of wearing a walking boot and crutches.

“Breathe into a paper bag and calm down, Rams,” Farmer messaged after the Rams win. “Yes, you need another explosive weapon. Cooper Kupp can’t carry the entire offense on his shoulders, but this team has a far more pressing crisis up front.”

While the front protection was better about keeping Matthew Stafford upright by surrendering just one sack for the first time this season, Farmer reminds that this unit is still decimated.

“It’s six weeks into the season and the Rams have shuffled their offensive line for every game. They’re on their third-string center and their third-string left guard, and they have a right guard who wasn’t even on the team when the season started. If you took the eight top offensive linemen at the start of training camp, only two — Alaric Jackson and Rob Havenstein — have stayed healthy throughout,” Farmer said.

And now, left tackle Joe Noteboom had to leave on a medical cart with an ankle injury.

‘The McCaffrey Case is Complicated’

The deadline to make final trades is 16 days away.

But McCaffrey’s situation earned the complicated label by Farmer.

“The McCaffrey case is complicated,” Farmer said. “It won’t surprise anyone that the Rams don’t have a first-round pick in next spring’s draft. They famously trade those away and haven’t had a selection in the opening round since they took Jared Goff in 2016.

“The Panthers probably are looking for a first-round pick for McCaffrey, although it’s almost unheard of for a running back to command that,” Farmer continued. “If that’s the asking price, the Rams won’t be in the mix. The best they have is a second, and they might not even part with that.”

This isn’t a Sony Michel-type situation the Rams have with McCaffrey if they give in. He’s set to make $12 million in 2023. Michel was largely a rent-a-car following the Akers Achilles tear. Adding McCaffrey would require a serious commitment from the Rams.

But the Rams’ ground attack without Akers and with McCaffrey on the other sideline? They racked up 111 yards and two touchdowns including this rugged goal line blast from Darrell Henderson.