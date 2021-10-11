Rams WR Cooper Kupp Still Leads the NFL in 2 Categories

When Cooper Kupp got bottled to five catches for 64 yards in the 37-20 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4, it knocked the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver from leading the league in all three major receiving stats of receptions, yardage and touchdowns.

However, Kupp is still tops in two NFL categories.

As of Monday, October 11, Kupp is the league’s leading slot receiver in receptions and yards while lined up inside:

Cooper Kupp while lined up in the slot: 🔥25 catches (1st)

🔥360 yards (1st)

Kupp had a nice redemption game from Thursday, October 7, at Seattle: Catching seven passes on 10 targets for 92 yards and averaged 13.1 yards per catch — all an increase from that 17-point loss to the Cards.

The 28-year-old Kupp lines up in a variety of spots for the Rams, but he’s taken 126 total offensive snaps at the slot per Pro Football Focus.

Kupp vs. Slot Cornerbacks

Kupp is averaging five catches a game when lined up inside. He has 12 receptions outside of slot WR.

So how has he fared against slot CB’s? Here’s a dive into that via PFF:

Overall, Kupp has gained his most receiving yardage over slot CB’s in four of the Rams’ first five games. Additionally, the deep center is where Kupp has been the most deadliest: Catching three passes on three targeted throws for 124 yards.

Kupp Has Added Selfless Side

Kupp isn’t just destroying coverages against slot CB’s.

He’s taken on larger, more physical defenders as a blocker — even taking on defensive ends with his 6-foot-2, 208-pound frame.

Here below, he sprung Darrell Henderson loose on this key run where he takes on Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams:

This is my favorite running play of the season so far. Henderson showed great vision to find his hole and then explode through for the big gain. Notice Cooper Kupp with the key block on Jamal Adams pic.twitter.com/Ejyl0a3H4N — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) October 11, 2021

But one thing that wasn’t heavily mentioned on Matthew Stafford’s first-ever Rams TD pass: It’s Kupp himself who sets the play up with this key block on the left side of the area where Stafford rolled out:

The best part about this play is Cooper Kupp is 208 Lbs and he blocks Robert Quinn who’s 250. If you understand how gaps work on defense against outside zone blocking teams, then you can design shots down the field in 11 personnel. This is bootleg/play action 101. @QBCollective pic.twitter.com/w5c2AFFRHn — Sage Rosenfels (@SageRosenfels18) September 13, 2021

Kupp will now take on a New York Giants team that he’s never lost to in two meetings. The Giants will obviously look to figure out how to stop Kupp from the slot. But the team must also figure out if they want to go man on Kupp, considering this below: