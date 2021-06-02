Cooper Kupp & Matthew Stafford Deliver First Epic Connection [LOOK]

If the Los Angeles Rams are hoping new quarterback Matthew Stafford and last season’s leading wide receiver Cooper Kupp develop an instant connection right away, one viral clip from their June 1 OTA session is a great start.

Stafford did more than just find his newest teammate in the back of the end zone: Kupp executed a ridiculous one-handed grab for the touchdown, which was shared by the Rams’ Twitter account:

With Stafford rolling to his left and firing the ball, Kupp had to pull off an unlikely feat: Turn his body facing Stafford, jump to the sky, extend out his left hand and keep both feet inbounds while cornerback Donte Deayon was in his face. Not only did Kupp maintain control of the catch, but his left foot touched the end zone grass first before his right foot dragged inside the painted white line.

Kupp’s Alma Mater Among Those That Chimed In

The Twitter video clip from the Rams quickly received hundreds of quote tweets, likes and comments. Among those who commented? The social media account of Kupp’s college alma mater Eastern Washington:

Kupp was only offered by EWU and Idaho State, according to 247Sports. After signing with the former in February 2012, Kupp went on to finish his Eagles career with three consecutive 100-catch seasons. He also tallied 6,464 yards and 73 touchdowns in 52 games of action. Turns out he’s made one-handed catches before, seen here at the 18-second mark of this highlight reel video:

Outside of the EWU football account, Kupp’s teammate Johnny Hekker took to the social media site to give his review of the catch. Hekker, though, said he was in close proximity when the one-hand snatch was executed.

Saw this live today…eye popping stuff from 9 to 10 https://t.co/IUN5YtpEf0 — Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) June 1, 2021

On the defensive side, Sebastian Joseph-Day saw his teammate Deayon get beat by Kupp. The defensive tackle, though, raved about the catch in less than 280 characters.

Defeated Cornerback Takes the High Road Online

While Kupp was showered with teammate and internet love, Deayon was unfortunately on the receiving end of online criticism and ridicule.

But rather than engage with social media users commenting on Kupp’s catch, the undrafted free agent out of Boise State, who played his high school football in Southern California at Rialto Summit High, posted this on his Twitter page:

Obviously I couldn’t see his feet in real speed! Great Scramble throw and Great Catch! Everyone else in my mentions talkin down on me just DM me ain’t no thang lol — Donte Deayon (@AyoItsND) June 1, 2021

And rather than gloating about his now popular one-hander, the victorious Kupp threw in his own support of his teammate Deayon: