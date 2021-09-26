Darrell Henderson Not Expected to Play vs. Bucs: Report

The Los Angeles Rams will likely be without Darrell Henderson for Sunday’s NFC showdown with the defending Super Bowl champs.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported at 3:37 a.m. PT on Sunday that the Rams’ starting running back is not expected to suit up versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rams’ RB Darrell Henderson, who is questionable for Sunday due to a rib injury, is not expected to play today vs. the Buccaneers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2021

Henderson, who has 123 rushing yards and two scores during L.A.’s 2-0 start, had been dealing with a rib cartilage injury sustained from the Sunday, September 19, road victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

What This Means for RB Unit

Ram fans can anticipate a heavier dosage of Sony Michel.

The former New England Patriots back is now the projected RB1 against a Bucs team featuring his ex-Patriots teammates Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

#Rams RB Darrell Henderson Jr., dealing with a rib cartilage injury, is a game-time decision but has an uphill battle to play, source said. If he can’t go, Sony Michel will be the lead back with Jake Funk mixed in. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 26, 2021

Last week, Michel carried the football 10 times for 46 yards, with 36 of those yards piling during one late drive that led to the eventual winning field goal.

After Sony Michel picked up 36 yards on one drive running the ball, McVay called a sweep to Cooper Kupp on third and two with a pre-snap motion runner to the same side (sorry if not explaining well). Play lost five yards. Matt Gay hit the field goal and the Rams come away w 3. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) September 19, 2021

Michel told reporters during the week leading up to the Bucs game that regardless of what his role is, he has to be ready.

“I gotta be prepared, whether if I start or not,” Michel said. “If I’m not prepared, it’s not going to be good. So my only focus right now is being prepared, being in the playbook, trying to get some extra studying in, trying to go over certain looks that maybe the guys that were here in camp got that I didn’t. So my job is to learn as fast as I can in a short amount of time. And if my number’s called on Sunday, I’ve got to be ready to go.”

Outside of Michel, seventh rounder Jake Funk is entering this game expected to see an increase in snap counts as the second backfield option. Meanwhile, the Rams promoted Buddy Howell from the practice squad on Saturday per the team’s transaction page.

What Challenge Will the Bucs’ Run Defense Present?

Even at 2-0, the Bucs have had mixed results on defense.

The team has surrendered 27 points per game so far. Against the run, however, the Bucs have been stout there: Allowing an average of three yards a carry. Opponents have additionally gained just six first downs off of running plays against the Bucs.

Tampa has been led by a veteran heavy trench unit featuring former Ram Ndamukong Suh and nose tackle Vita Vea. However, the 2021 champs are likely to be without defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul due to a lingering shoulder injury that requires rest via Rapoport.