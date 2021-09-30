Rams Could Welcome Back Darrell Henderson, Head Coach Says

Darrell Henderson was nursing injured ribs while watching the Los Angeles Rams top the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-24 on Sunday, September 26.

Will Henderson be ready to go and add needed depth for the L.A. backfield ahead of the Rams’ next marquee showdown against the 3-0 Arizona Cardinals this Sunday?

Good news on the Rams’ front: Henderson is going to attempt to play, says his head coach Sean McVay who addressed the situation with the L.A. media before Wednesday’s practice in Thousand Oaks.

“I think he’s going to,” McVay said to the group of reporters. “I feel good about it. We’re going to be a little bit more modified in our approach this afternoon but he had a good look in his eye. He took part in the walk-through just now so the expectation and anticipation is that he’ll play, but not 100% sure on that.”

Henderson was confirmed to be limited in reps on Wednesday via Rams team reporter Stu Jackson.

Rams Wednesday Injury Report: • RB Darrell Henderson Jr. (ribs) – limited • CB Robert Rochell (illness) – DNP • WR Tutu Atwell (illness) – DNP • OLB Leonard Floyd (ankle) – DNP Rest days for OL Andrew Whitworth and DL Aaron Donald. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) September 29, 2021

‘Hendo’ Will be Needed Regardless

If Henderson truly is a go for the Rams, he’ll come in very handy for a Rams’ ground game that hasn’t overwhelmed opponents through three games.

Granted, Matthew Stafford and the L.A. aerial assault has taken pressure off of the running game — as the unit is averaging 304.3 yards through the air, making them the league’s sixth-best passing offense through three games. As an entire unit, the Rams offense is 13th in the NFL with averaging 388 yards a game.

The run game, however, has gotten off to a slow start given Henderson’s injuries and the Rams’ longest scamper only stretching 15 net yards.

Currently, the Ram ground attack is averaging 83.7 yards per game — placing them at No. 27 overall in the league. That stat also makes them the worst run offense among NFC West teams.

Before his injury against the Indianapolis Colts, Henderson was accumulating an average of 4.2 yards a carry and crossed the goal line twice. He’s the only Rams running back to score through the ground attack. He also leads all Ram RB’s with eight first downs gained through taking handoffs.

Sony Michel took over the running back reins in the 10-point win over the Bucs, which featured his ex-New England Patriot teammates Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. Michel gained 67 yards on 20 carries but mustered 3.4 yards a carry.

Per Pro Football Focus, the Rams earned most of their ground yardage by running plays over the right end (the outside shoulder of tight end Tyler Higbee) with 35 yards coming from there.

The Rams had to promote Buddy Howell from the practice squad just to ensure depth in the backfield with “Hendo” ruled out.

Rams Add Need at OLB

L.A. made some transaction news on Wednesday — with two notable moves assisting the outside linebacker core.

Per the team’s transaction page, the franchise added OLB Jamir Jones via waivers, who comes to L.A. by way of Pittsburgh.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Claimed and been awarded LB Jamir Jones — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 29, 2021

“He had put some good stuff on tape. I have a lot of trust and confidence in (Les Snead’s) evaluation of him,” McVay said when asked about Jones.

Via PFF, the 6-foot-3, 245-pound Jones played in 36 total defensive snaps for the Steelers including 20 during the 24-10 loss on Sunday to Cincinnati.

The move to claim Jones off waivers comes after the team placed Justin Hollins on injured reserve after sustaining a torn pectoral injury from the Bucs game.

Meanwhile, the Rams designated offensive tackle Tremayne Anchrum for return from the reserve/injured list and announced the same for OLB Ogbonnia “Ogbo” Okoronkwo, who posted this on his personal Twitter account following the team’s announcement: