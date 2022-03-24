Departed $65 Million Weapon Breaks Silence on Leaving Rams

Ultimately, Robert Woods was given a choice.

Unfortunately, returning to the Los Angeles Rams wasn’t an option leading up to Saturday, March 19 on the day he became a former Ram. But the wide receiver — once paid $65 million by the NFL franchise near his home city of Gardena, California — was given sway on where he would end up next.

Now the NFL world knows why “Bobby Trees” became a member of the Tennessee Titans.

Just five days since the blockbuster trade that ended his illustrious five season run as a beloved leader and receiver inside the “Rams House,” Woods finally broke his silence about the move in his introductory press conference with the Nashville media on the morning of Thursday, March 24.

Woods Received Call Following Allen Robinson Deal

Like everyone else who follows the league, Woods was made aware of the Rams making this blockbuster signing: Allen Robinson from the Chicago Bears.

But that’s when Woods said he received a phone call from his head coach Sean McVay.

“Initially, I saw the signing of Allen Robinson coming to the Rams. About 20 minutes after I got the call from Sean McVay,” Woods said.

His veteran senses kicked in from there.

“Being in the league for awhile, I kind of know how that goes,” Woods said smiling.

The phone call was obvious…he wasn’t going to get the chance to line up alongside the Pro Bowl wideout Robinson, let alone his teammate for five seasons Cooper Kupp and catch passes from Matthew Stafford.

“First thing in my thought is: Where am I going? What are the teams and options?” Woods said.

But then came McVay who shared this idea for “Bobby Trees.”

“They told me I’d have a say in where I’d be traded,” Woods said.

‘I did my Research’

Woods took a dive into potential available suitors.

Part of his observatory: Speaking with past players, but also connecting with former NFL co-workers.

“I did my research and spoke with past players that were here. And just having a relationship with Todd Downing and Rob Moore already from being in Buffalo (Downing was Bills quarterback coach in 2014 when Woods was there while Moore coached Woods as receivers coach from 2013 to 2014). Then Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill, A.J. Brown…they’re a top-performing team and the Coach of the Year (Mike Vrabel), so joining this team is beneficial for my career,” Woods said.

Another reason why he believes the Music City will benefit Woods: His ability outside of catching the football. He’s been lauded for his blocking:

some really nice blocking from the Rams TEs and Robert Woods on this WR-led Windback run concept pic.twitter.com/952OFtRItu — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) December 28, 2020

Robert Woods winning on a Slant on 3rd & 1 then fitting up like a fullback during the Rams 4 minute drill to ice the game. Woods' & Cooper Kupp's blocking abilities unlock the entire Rams offense. pic.twitter.com/dcfdeTSEJw — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 29, 2021

Some Robert Woods blocking clips from last week. Tons of different types. pic.twitter.com/9PIlQHpLL1 — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) November 13, 2021

Woods will head to an offense that’s run-based due to All-Pro Derrick Henry leading the backfield. Woods, though, embraces the plays where he’s not required to catch the ball and used a basketball reference to compare it.

“We always talk about playing without the ball. When you see a basketball player, it’s kind of like the guy without the ball. But you still have to be involved and move around. You just can’t be standing there. It’s kind of like the same thing in football: You just can’t be watching,” Woods said. “When you set the tone and set the force, you’re the one in control and you’re in control of the game. Obviously, you want to be a physical team — and they are that.”

But outside of the physical element, Woods likes this final aspect of his new home: Being solidified.

“You obviously want to be with an organization that’s obviously solidified. There’s not much movement around. This team has been in the playoffs and been consistent for many years,” Woods said. “So I wanted to join something that was firm, solid and be able to add my game to it. Obviously, you want to be a part of a winning culture, you want to be a part with guys who try hard, bust their butt for their teammates and really just trying to get my intake on the locker room and the guys, and they told me this was the right organization.”

Woods’ entire presser is below.