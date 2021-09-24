DeSean Jackson Admits Being ‘A Little Frustrated’ Over Role

Before the season began, DeSean Jackson was considered one of the prized pickup additions for the Los Angeles Rams, one who was expected to provide the deep ball element the team had been missing from 2020.

Two games into the season, Ram fans are still wondering if Jackson can provide just that. All because he hasn’t seen many snaps.

Jackson had a Thursday, September 23 conversation with Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times where he admitted there was a frustration aspect that crept inside his head.

“I was a little frustrated,” Jackson told Klein. “I mean being a playmaker and being someone who’s had a lot of success in this league. I just want to just do what they brought me here to do which is help the team win.”

Per Pro Football Focus, has only seen a combined 17 offensive snaps with the Rams. However, his snap counts dropped to three in the 27-24 road win over the Indianapolis Colts to improve to 2-0.

Is There Early Tensions?

Despite admitting the levels of frustration to the L.A. Times, Jackson said the Rams offense was flowing so efficiently that even he felt his presence wasn’t heavily needed. Jackson, though, is looking more at future games when the Rams may need a spark…and “D-Jax” hopes he can be the one they turn to.

“The first two games, we didn’t really need it,” Jackson said. “But there’s going to be games where things are going to be needed. I still feel like I can play at a high level, and I know I can bring some special things to this team.”

Sean McVay himself shared to the L.A. media on Monday that he’s got to be better about getting “D-Jax” more involved in the offensive huddle.

“We brought him here to impact and influence the game and that’s something that’s going to be reflected moving forward,” McVay said. “Really, there’s nothing that DeSean didn’t do. I’ve got to figure out a better way of getting him involved in a rotation, so that he can affect and influence the outcome of the game and that’s what you’ll see moving forward.”





Play



Audio: Sean McVay On Final Takeaways From Week 2 vs. Colts, Challenges Presented By Bucs Defense Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay talks about his final takeaways from the team's Week 2 win over the Colts and what makes the Todd Bowles-led Bucs defense so difficult to go against. Subscribe to the LA Rams Channel: bit.ly/3d9IrHe For More Exclusive Content follow the Rams: Twitter: twitter.com/ramsnfl Instagram: instagram.com/rams/ Facebook: facebook.com/Rams/ Website:… 2021-09-21T02:45:30Z

And for anyone who thinks there is an early rift between Jackson and McVay, there isn’t.

“The respect level between me and him is there,” Jackson said. “No bad blood. It’s just trying to figure out how we can make it all work.”

Will There be More ‘D-Jax?’

Jackson has already made this prediction for Sunday’s matchup with the defending Super Bowl champions, plus the team he played for in the 2017 and 2018 season.

“This week you’ll see a little more action from me,” he told Klein. “The biggest thing is, as long as we’re winning, we’re happy and everybody is contributing and doing what they can, that’s all that really matters.”

Jackson would be in a great situation if he goes beyond the snaps he’s currently getting. The Tampa Bay defense is not only allowing an average of 27 points per game, but has surrendered more than 300 passing yards and have allowed five aerial touchdowns so far this season. This week is a prime opportunity for the Rams to make the Bucs’ pass defense work by adding Jackson’s speed to the mix.

The 34-year-old Jackson isn’t one to ask for 10 catches or 15 targets at this point in his career. But he doesn’t want to spend most of his time on the sidelines come Sunday.

“I just want to win and contribute the best way I can.”