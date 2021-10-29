Rams WR DeSean Jackson Allowed to Explore Trade Options: Report

It’s looking like DeSean Jackson and his Los Angeles homecoming will be short-lived, following the report of the 14-year veteran wide receiver being allowed to seek a trade.
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed with the L.A. media on Friday that the team and Jackson himself are looking for a trade partner with the NFL trade deadline set for 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday, November 2.
And, via Rams team reporter Stu Jackson, the Long Beach, California native Jackson will not be in the lineup or travel with the team to Houston for the Rams’ Sunday game against the Texans.
This comes off the heels of McVay hoping Jackson would “catch fire” and show the dynamics that made him one of the league’s most respected deep threats during his press conference on Wednesday, October 27.
Jackson caught 8 passes for 221 yards and averaged an astonishing 27.6 yards per catch in his limited action with the Rams. However, in the last two weeks he was targeted just once and only played 100 total snaps in the team’s 6-1 start.
Jackson is now expected to be the second Ram traded to another team, following inside linebacker Kenny Young getting shipped away to the Denver Broncos for a future late draft pick in 2024.
Jackson’s Cap Value
By moving Jackson, the Rams will move on from a veteran with a $4.5 million cap value via Over the Cap.
The trade can also free up nearly $7 million for the Rams, via PFF’s Sosa Kremenjas.
McVay said that things are moving rapidly between the Rams and “D-Jax” that both parties are trying to sort through.
Where can “D-Jax” go?
Unfortunately, at the age of 35, Jackson’s days as a No. 1 option are long behind him.
But Jackson, given his limited number of snaps, can still blow the top off defenses when called upon.
Of course, this play will live on inside the “Rams House” against one of his former teams, plus the defending Super Bowl champions: The 75-yarder against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
And, a team that needs a deep downfield presence, or a franchise seeking a playoff push, could inquire about Jackson’s services. Here are some suitable options:
- Green Bay: The Packers are depleted at wide receiver. Kylin Hill is out, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdez-Scantling have battled injuries and now, tight end Robert Tonyan is out for the year with a torn ACL. When healthy, GB has valuable contributors at WR. The injury pileup, though, makes things concerning up there. Plus, if the Pack makes the move, they will pair quarterback Aaron Rodgers with the receiver he never got the chance to throw to during the Cal Golden Bear years.
- Chicago: The Bears have production from Darnell Mooney and Allen Robinson. However, the latter has been mentioned as a possible trade option for teams. Doubtful the Rams would swap Jackson for Robinson given the $17 million the latter makes. However, the Bears need to improve from their league-worse 124.4 yards per game. This could be a possibility.
- Seattle: Here’s why this could work — the Seahawks are running a Rams-type offense with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Plus, their air attack is 28th overall in average yards per game at 218.4. A deep threat pairing of Tyler Lockett and Jackson could be enticing for Pete Carroll.
- San Francisco: While Deebo Samuel is putting up career numbers, this WR unit has struggled during their four-game slide. And 2020 first rounder Brandon Aiyuk has been mentioned as a potential trade option because of his lack of production. Kyle Shanahan never got the chance to work with Jackson in Washington (the 49ers head coach was there from 2010-2013, Jackson arrived in 2014). If the 49ers want an offensive spark, Jackson could be an option.
- Baltimore: Looks like Lamar Jackson has found his No. 1 in Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. Meanwhile, ex-Ram Sammy Watkins is averaging 16.2 yards a catch. But a Jackson and Jackson pairing could be epic. And for a team looking for their first trip to the Super Bowl since 2013, sometimes one last aggressive move needs to be made. That aggressive move could involve adding one more weapon via trade for the 2019 league Most Valuable Player.