Rams WR DeSean Jackson Allowed to Explore Trade Options: Report

It’s looking like DeSean Jackson and his Los Angeles homecoming will be short-lived, following the report of the 14-year veteran wide receiver being allowed to seek a trade.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed with the L.A. media on Friday that the team and Jackson himself are looking for a trade partner with the NFL trade deadline set for 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday, November 2.

The #Rams and WR DeSean Jackson have mutually agreed to seek a trade partner, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. The 34-year-old can still run, averaging 27.6 yards per catch this year, including a 75-yard TD. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2021

Sean McVay confirms that the Rams and Desean Jackson have agreed to allow him to explore trade options for himself. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 29, 2021

And, via Rams team reporter Stu Jackson, the Long Beach, California native Jackson will not be in the lineup or travel with the team to Houston for the Rams’ Sunday game against the Texans.

Sean McVay said the Rams had a good conversation with WR DeSean Jackson this morning and are allowing him to seek some trade options for himself. Jackson will not play Sunday against the Texans. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) October 29, 2021

This comes off the heels of McVay hoping Jackson would “catch fire” and show the dynamics that made him one of the league’s most respected deep threats during his press conference on Wednesday, October 27.

Jackson caught 8 passes for 221 yards and averaged an astonishing 27.6 yards per catch in his limited action with the Rams. However, in the last two weeks he was targeted just once and only played 100 total snaps in the team’s 6-1 start.

Jackson is now expected to be the second Ram traded to another team, following inside linebacker Kenny Young getting shipped away to the Denver Broncos for a future late draft pick in 2024.

Jackson’s Cap Value

By moving Jackson, the Rams will move on from a veteran with a $4.5 million cap value via Over the Cap.

The trade can also free up nearly $7 million for the Rams, via PFF’s Sosa Kremenjas.

By my calculations, the Rams should have roughly $6.8M in cap space per Over The Cap by the time DeSean Jackson is moved. Think they're still not in the market to make a move? — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) October 29, 2021

McVay said that things are moving rapidly between the Rams and “D-Jax” that both parties are trying to sort through.

"This is all very quickly developing, this is all stuff that we're working through," Sean McVay says, regarding DeSean Jackson, who is seeking a trade. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) October 29, 2021

Where can “D-Jax” go?

Unfortunately, at the age of 35, Jackson’s days as a No. 1 option are long behind him.

But Jackson, given his limited number of snaps, can still blow the top off defenses when called upon.

Most 60+ yard TDs — #NFL history 1. DeSean Jackson — 26

2. Jerry Rice — 23

3. Devin Hester — 21

4. Bobby Mitchell — 20

5. Lance Alworth — 19 Some team will be getting a (still) very explosive player. #Rams #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/VnJgLH4Kli — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) October 29, 2021

Of course, this play will live on inside the “Rams House” against one of his former teams, plus the defending Super Bowl champions: The 75-yarder against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

DeSean Jackson's time with the Rams seems to be at an end Which team should trade for the speedy veteran?🤨 pic.twitter.com/Vf8HCU7OMU — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) October 29, 2021

And, a team that needs a deep downfield presence, or a franchise seeking a playoff push, could inquire about Jackson’s services. Here are some suitable options: