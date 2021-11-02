Dez Bryant Calls on Rams to Swing Trade for Superstar WR

Dez Bryant is one who paid close attention to the last minute moves the Los Angeles Rams made on Monday, November 1 near the trading deadline.

And the three-time Pro Bowler offered this bold suggestion nearly four hours after the Rams acquired Denver Broncos All-Pro and 2016 Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Von Miller via trade: Make one more trade — but this time bolstering the receiving core.

No, the 32-year-old Bryant isn’t trying to persuade the Rams to snatch him up as he remains unsigned. But he did tweet this idea that was directed toward Millers’ newest team:

Can we get OBJ to the Rams as well? — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 1, 2021

Beckham’s Name Has Floated Around Trade Talks

The 28-year-old Beckham has 504 career receptions, 7,062 yards and 51 touchdowns according to Pro Football Reference.

But he’s having one of his worst seasons to date.

In six games, Beckham has caught just 17 balls for 232 yards and zero touchdowns. And Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers saw OBJ catch just one pass for six yards.

Along with the lack of involvement in the Cleveland Browns’ offense, there’s the feeling that Beckham and Baker Mayfield have had trouble developing real chemistry on the field.

Odell absolutely hates playing with Baker pic.twitter.com/UVavWFqUCr — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 3, 2021

With the deadline to make a deal set for 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday, many are wondering if Beckham could be on the trading block. However, on October 14, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported that Beckham’s name hasn’t been mentioned as part of trade talks among other teams. Then, Yahoo! Sports’ Charles Robinson wrote on Halloween that one unnamed AFC general manager told him that Beckham’s current salary — $14.5 million per Spotrac — makes him hard to trade for.

But, if the Miller to Rams trade proved anything, it’s that the unexpected but aggressive moves tend to happen with L.A. And it just so happens that there could be an opening soon on the Rams’ WR core.

Rams Could Still Move on From ‘D-Jax’

Before Sunday’s road game against the Houston Texans, there was the report that the Rams and DeSean Jackson have decided to move on:

The #Rams and WR DeSean Jackson have mutually agreed to seek a trade partner, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. The 34-year-old can still run, averaging 27.6 yards per catch this year, including a 75-yard TD. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2021

And now, there’s this new dilemma involving the Rams and one of the young wideouts they took in the 2021 NFL Draft:

Sean McVay said @RamsNFL WR Tutu Atwell (shoulder) will need surgery and be placed on season-ending Injured Reserve. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) November 1, 2021

So now, this is what the current Rams active roster looks like in the WR room: Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson (who left the Sunday game momentarily with an ankle injury) and rookie seventh rounder Ben Skowronek.

Could the Rams make one more aggressive move? Especially if it means officially moving on from “D-Jax?”

It obviously won’t be easy given Beckham’s value. However, Beckham does have an offseason home in nearby Calabasas and it appears that his Browns days are numbered.

Bryant tweeted the suggestion to the Rams. Who knows…the next major tweet involving OBJ could intertwine him with the Rams.