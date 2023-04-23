Draft Rewind: Rams Outsmarted 6 Teams for Future $80 Million Pro Bowler

Even though the Los Angeles Rams have built a model reliant on non-draft picks to build a championship contender, they have proven to use their brainpower over other franchises during this time of year for the NFL Draft.

In fact, in tracing back to April 2017, the Rams found their way to outsmart not one, not two, but six different franchises by taking in a then-little known wide receiver from Yakima, Washington who ran a 4.62 40-yard dash and was labeled a prospect who “will eventually be an average starter.” But six years later, Cooper Kupp has since done the following:

Become a captain and Pro Bowl talent.

Led the league in all three major receiving categories in 2021.

Has two 1,000-yard seasons.

Won a Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award.

Is now the owner of a wealthy $80 million contract with the Rams.

And he’s accomplished those feats while getting the Rams to prove they outsmarted six teams to draft him six years ago.

Who Snubbed Kupp & How Have Those WRs Fared Since?

So who were the teams that passed over the seventh wide receiver taken in the draft Kupp? Here’s a look back:

Tennessee: The Titans, at pick No. 5, took in “touchdown juggernaut” Corey Davis out of Western Michigan. While Davis has produced two 60-catch campaigns, he’s settled for three 30-catch seasons in his six NFL seasons as ligament, groin and hamstring injuries have hampered his action.

Chargers: The Bolts took towering 6-foot-4 Mike Williams at No. 7. Williams has had a respectable career with two 1,000-yard seasons including averaging an astonishing 20.4 yards per catch in 2019. Williams, though, is yet to reach his first Pro Bowl and has never caught past 77 receptions in a season.

Cincinnati: The Bengals made Long Beach native John Ross the ninth pick of the draft. The speedy Ross — best known for running a 4.22 — showed some early potential in his second season with seven touchdowns. But has scored just four since that 2018 season. Ross is now on his third NFL franchise the Kansas City Chiefs after a brief stop with the New York Giants. The Bengals have since redeemed themselves with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins leading that group.

Buffalo: Zay Jones became the first WR taken in the second round to the Bills. Like Ross, Jones has also bounced around three teams. However, he’s shown promise to the Jacksonville Jaguars after putting together career best numbers of 82 receptions and 823 yards.

Carolina: The Panthers grabbed Curtis Samuel as the fifth WR of this class. Samuel managed to improve his totals each season in Charlotte — culminating in producing 77 catches for 851 yards his final season there. However, he’s caught a combined 70 passes in his two seasons with Washington. He’s also never surpassed six touchdowns in a year.

Pittsburgh: Finally, Juju Smith-Schuster holds the distinction of being the WR taken right before Kupp. Smith-Schuster has had the same number of Pro Bowl appearances and Super Bowl titles as Kupp (winning his first one last year with Kansas City). He also has 401 career catches for 4,788 yards and 29 touchdowns. Kupp, though, still has more catches (508), yards (6,329) and touchdowns (46).

Kupp Could Now Eye New Franchise Marks in Return

Kupp’s 2022 season was unfortunately nothing like his blockbuster 2021 as an ankle injury ruined last season.

Now, he’s hit the ground running during voluntary offseason workouts which began April 17.

At full strength, Kupp can now eye moving up in the franchise record books.

Per Football Database, Kupp is now 87 receptions away from passing Rams legend Henry Ellard for third all-time in career catches. He also needs three touchdowns to pass Ellard.

By topping Ellard, he’ll now trail Torry Holt and Isaac Bruce for top career marks with the Rams. And this is from a receiver not only entering his seventh season in the league, but was once the seventh wideout taken in his draft class.