Will The Rams Rebound on Thursday? The First Picks Are in

Sean McVay has only experienced four different losing streaks in his time with the Los Angeles Rams, the longest being three games in 2019.

He and the Rams have a great opportunity to reinvigorate themselves quickly after their stunning 17-point shellacking at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals.

The Rams will make their way to the Pacific Northwest and take on the defending NFC West champion Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. McVay, Raheem Morris and Matthew Stafford have all shared throughout the week how much they look forward to the quick turnaround from Sunday’s disaster at SoFi Stadium.

You know who’s also energized for Thursday? Aaron Donald, but more so because of the “12th Man” being in attendance this time after a year away from Seattle’s home venue due to the threat of coronavirus.

“I know that the fans will be talking a lot of trash coming out and things like that. But you feed off their energy, you feed off the fans, the noise. It kind of makes you want to make a big play just to quiet the stadium up. So, you feed off games like this, man,” Donald told the L.A. media on Tuesday. “It’s a primetime game against a divisional opponent. It’s always a dog fight when we play these guys. This is what you work for. This is why we’re here. So, it’s going to be a fun day.”





Donald anticipates a fun day. But will it mean getting back to the win column? And what are expert analysts predicting?

Odds For the Game

The Rams are the 2.5 favorite via BetMGM, Tipico and other sports booking sites.

Draft Kings, however, lists the Rams with a lower number — making them a one-point favorite. Draft Kings writer Chinmay Vaidya, though, is picking the Seahawks to win, writing:

“The Seahawks are coming off a big win and while Russell Wilson did have tough moments against the Rams last season, he’s playing at a high level right now. Seattle’s defense will have its hands full with LA’s weapons but expect the Seahawks to pressure Matt Stafford enough in what should be a close contest.”

But is Draft Kings the lone outlet siding with the ‘Hawks?

What National Outlets Predict

Things are pretty even from a prediction standpoint. Here’s the national personalities who are picking the Rams:

Ben Rolfe, Pro Football Network, says Rams 27-24: Rolfe writes that the Rams offense should move with ease, whereas Donald and the Ram defense should give Russell Wilson fits.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports, predicts a more one-sided score of 30-19 Rams: Prisco sites the Rams’ history of playing the ‘Hawks tough at Seattle as one reason for bouncing back. Another reason? Stafford having the advantage against Seattle’s pass defense.

Matt Johnson, Sportsnaut, picks the Rams: Johnson didn’t provide a score, but writes how the Rams will destroy the Seahawks.

Meanwhile, here’s who is picking the ‘Hawks to hand the Rams their second straight defeat.

Bill Bender, The Sporting News, calls for Seahawks 27-24: Bender believes it will be a tight game but the ‘Hawks pulling the slight upset.

And, three of four reporters from the Seattle Times are picking their hometown NFL team to top the Rams. Bob Condotta, Adam Jude and Larry Stone all project the Seahawks to win by a margin of six points or less. Matt Calkins calls for the Rams to win by 27-24.