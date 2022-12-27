Denver & GM Hopes to Interview Ex-Rams Assistant for HC Job: Report

The Denver Broncos have a former Los Angeles Rams assistant in mind to potentially take over the head coaching reins in 2023, with the general manager George Paton hoping the franchise can interview him in the coming days.

Following the firing of head coach Nathaniel Hackett after the team’s disastrous 51-14 loss to the Rams on Christmas Day, former Rams defensive assistant and current Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has been mentioned as a possibility to replace the now former rookie head coach. Evero, though, turned down the offer to take over on an interim basis after Hackett’s dismissal on Monday, December 26 for these reasons outlined by NFL insider Jordan Schultz of The Score:

As we expected, the #Broncos gave DC Ejiro Evero the first crack at interim HC. He declined, which isn’t a shoddiest for two reasons: 1. He’s very tight with Nathaniel Hackett 2. He’s going to be a hot target in the off-season for HC jobs. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 26, 2022

But per the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and James Palmer on Tuesday, December 27, Paton and the Denver brass aren’t done yet with convincing Evero, with hopes to interview him again for the head coach opening in the coming days.

GM Gives Strong Reaction to Rams Loss

While the Broncos have been on the same boat as the Rams by being involved in close losses (eight games decided by a touchdown or less), the loss to the Rams became the most lopsided win for L.A. — and Denver’s most one-sided loss in 2022.

The Rams delivered two season-highs of four interceptions, including a pick six by Cobie Durant, and six sacks, with Larrell Murchison leading with two, in the rout. On offense, quarterback Baker Mayfield delivered his best completion percentage of 2022 and tight end Tyler Higbee shattered the team’s tight end record books in the game.

.@Ty_Higs19 becomes our all-time TE leader in touchdowns, receptions + receiving yards! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/D9T1jwnE1e — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 25, 2022

Paton, meanwhile, didn’t mince words about the performance of Denver at SoFi Stadium against the Rams when addressing the Denver media Tuesday.

“Sunday’s game was unacceptable. It was embarrassing. For everyone associated with this team, it’s nowhere close to our standard,” Paton said.

Paton added “I look forward to finishing this year strong and doing everything possible for us to find that next great head coach of the Denver Broncos.”

Evero’s Rise to HC Potential

While the Broncos have had a disastrous season that led to their first-year head coach not finishing out the year, Evero’s unit has been the bright spot.

Minus the Rams debacle, Evero’s defense has surrendered 30 points or more in just three games this season. Denver is sixth in fewest passing yards allowed and has allowed the second fewest touchdown passes at 14. Their 14 interceptions is tied for fourth in the league.

Justin Simmons has played at a level that nearly mirrors his 2020 Pro Bowl season with five interceptions, which ties a personal best with him. But with two games remaining, he’s got a chance to deliver a new personal best in that department. Elsewhere in the secondary, second-year cornerback Patrick Surtain II has turned in seven games of allowing 10 receiving yards or less his side. In the trenches, Dre’Mont Jones has tied his previous best mark in sacks with 6.5 while producing a career-best 47 tackles under Evero.

Evero, 41, spent 2017 to 2021 with the Rams before heading to the Rocky Mountains — handling roles like safeties coach and passing game coordinator. During his time in the “Rams House,” Evero had a role in getting the pass defense to surrender just 190.7 yards per game in 2020. He also got safety Taylor Rapp to deliver a career-high four interceptions during the run to Super Bowl 56. In his first season with the Rams in 2017, the defense went on to rank fifth in takeaways with 28.

If Evero does get hired in this upcoming head coaching cycle, he’ll join Matt LaFleur, Zac Taylor, Brandon Staley and Kevin O’Connell as past Sean McVay assistants who became head coaches.