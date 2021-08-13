Rams Rookie LB Credits Sean McVay’s Offense for Speeding Up His Play

A fast offense leads to a fast defense, as Los Angeles Rams rookie Ernest Jones has discovered in his first training camp.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker, taken at No. 103 overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, is on his toes a lot more and experiencing plays where a quicker reaction is required. But dealing with a Sean McVay constructed offense helped the former South Carolina Gamecock enter Saturday’s joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys better prepared – and noticed the game slowed down for him during the course of the day.

“The first thing I took away was, there’s nothing like a Sean McVay offense,” Jones said near the 5:25 mark of the Rams video titled “Something to Prove” released Friday morning. “Just the way he moves guys around, I was able to stress myself out so much during practice that when I got in there against the Cowboys, I was able to play football a lot faster versus coach McVay’s offense.”





Jones Ends Camp a Ball-Hawk

Clearly, the 11-on-11 sessions against the Rams and the repetitions he took benefitted Jones toward the end of their Orange County stay. A few days after the joint session with Dallas, Jones helped end camp at UC Irvine by becoming a ball-hawk.

Good 7-on-7 redzone session included Matthew Stafford connecting with Tyler Higbee and Cooper Kupp for touchdowns. Devlin Hodges found Tutu Atwell for a TD, then rookie LB Ernest Jones intercepted Hodges’ next pass. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 10, 2021

The Rams Twitter account captured the six second highlight, which occurred during a red zone period.

Jones’ First Taste of Fast-Paced Football Came Against Future NFL Players

Even before dealing with McVay’s barrage of 11, 12 or 21 personnel packages at Crawford Field, Jones was used to another kind of speed: The Southeastern Conference speed.

It’s one thing to suit up and become the vocal leader for an SEC defense like South Carolina’s. But Jones had to take on the following teams, both in conference and outside of the SEC, and some notable future NFL players during his three seasons in Columbia, South Carolina.

Clemson: Jones totaled 14 tackles in two games against his in-state rival. Notable players from the Tigers? The 2021 first round pick Trevor Lawrence, his Jacksonville Jaguars teammate Travis Etienne and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Texas A&M: Helped hold future Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond to 221 passing yards, one touchdown pass and two sacks despite the 2018 loss. Jones had 13 tackles (nine solo) that evening.

Georgia: In the 20-17 upset of the Bulldogs, Jones led the way with 12 tackles and broke up three passes on future Buffalo Bills backup quarterback Jake Fromm.

Alabama: Posted nine tackles including two for a loss in 47-23 loss to the Crimson Tide in 2019. That ‘Bama team had four future first rounders in Tua Tagovailoa, DeVonta Smith, Henry Ruggs III and Najee Harris.

North Carolina: Facing future Denver Bronco second rounder Javonte Williams, the running back gained 102 yards against a Jones-led defense but was kept out of the end zone. Jones led the Gamecocks with 12 tackles in the 24-20 loss.

LSU: Posted a collegiate career-high of 19 total tackles in the 52-24 loss to the Tigers last season, who were led by future Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrence Marshall.

Jones Has Witnessed Fast Growth

The NFL is definitely a different, more faster experience for Jones. But he says he’s picked up the speed of the game.

“If you go back to minicamp, OTA’s, just the growth I’ve seen from there alone and then when I started camp, overall with the reps I’ve been getting, I’ve just gotten way more comfortable,” Jones said. “And I’ve stride and had growth in each in every category whether if it’s just getting used to the NFL game speed.”

Those 19 games the past two seasons against the SEC and Power Five slate placed Jones as a draft-worthy LB. Now, he’s crediting McVay’s fast-paced offense for not only getting him to play faster, but to play composed.

“The game of football is just, it’s a crazy game. So everything is not going to happen the way you want it. But when it doesn’t happen the way you want it, you bounce back and just play the next play.”