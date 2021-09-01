ESPN Personality Gives one Rams Player Praise for Making Roster [LOOK]

Jake Funk entered the league as more than a seventh rounder to the Los Angeles Rams.

He posted his litany of obstacles as his pinned tweet on his personal Twitter account: From recruitment to the injuries that nearly ended his career.

But on Tuesday, August 31, the former Maryland Terrapin posted this on the social media site.

7th Round Pick 233. LFG pic.twitter.com/EoZaMdC9E8 — Jake Funk (@jakefunk34) August 31, 2021

And tweeted this to the Rams’ account.

God is great! Truly blessed. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/h0tRXxEIMP — Jake Funk (@jakefunk34) August 31, 2021

Why? The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Funk officially went from seventh rounder following multiple ACL surgeries to one of the newest members of the L.A. Rams roster. He saw his name emblazoned on the final depth chart after 1 p.m. PT, as every NFL franchise needed to figure out who will be on their 2021 team moving forward including the Rams by that deadline. This now means Funk is the third running back on the depth chart behind the recently acquired Sony Michel and RB1 Darrell Henderson.

The praise has poured in for Funk online. But one notable tweet mentioned to Funk’s account? It comes from one famous notable sports personality who is now on the worldwide network.

This Longtime Sportscaster is a Maryland Alum

So who is this person? Let alone a follower of Funk’s journey to the Rams? He goes by @notthefakeSVP on Twitter: Scott Van Pelt.

The 55-year-old and host of “Sportscenter with Scott Van Pelt” learned of Funk’s roster status with the Rams. And sent his praise to the Maryland Terrapin that included a turtle emoji.

I see you, 🐢 — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) August 31, 2021

Funk responded, which also included the turtle to symbolize a Terrapin.

SVP! Appreciate you my guy!🐢 https://t.co/Nt9bk303vH — Jake Funk (@jakefunk34) August 31, 2021

Even on ESPN, SVP is a noted “super fan” of his collegiate alma mater. He even listed his Connecticut home, also in the home state of the ESPN headquarters, to move back to his native state of Maryland in June 2020.

How beloved is Van Pelt on the campus of his alma mater? There was this reaction he received from fans during a 2019 appearance at a basketball game.

Scott Van Pelt gets a standing O from Maryland’s student sections pic.twitter.com/m5coRZyY9m — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) March 3, 2019

And, he’s a member of the school’s Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

Before Scott Van Pelt (Maryland, Delta Psi ‘88) was on @SportsCenter, he was the corresponding secretary of his chapter. #PIKEThrowback pic.twitter.com/kwgdYnmmmj — Pi Kappa Alpha (@PiKappaAlpha) June 29, 2017

Other Praise for Funk

Outside of SVP sliding into Funk’s mentions on Twitter, others took to the site to send their congratulatory tweets.

One came from Eric Wallich, his former high school football head coach at Funk’s prep alma mater Damascus High. In the posting, Wallich announces he plans to make an L.A. trip to watch the newest Ram play.

It’s official! ⁦@jakefunk34⁩ is officially on the LA Rams 53 man roster. I’m so happy for you Jake. I know how hard you’ve worked and everything you’ve been through. No one deserves it more and I am incredibly proud of you. See you in LA vs the Bucs! pic.twitter.com/pyw7G3UVH9 — CoachWallich (@coachwallich) August 31, 2021

Funk’s newest mascot Rampage additionally sent his excitement via an online reaction.

LET’S GOOOOO 🔥 — Rampage (@RampageNFL) August 31, 2021

Per Pro Football Focus, Funk was involved on 43 total offensive plays for the Rams during the August preseason, including 24 snaps against the Las Vegas Raiders on August 21. Funk broke out two gains between 10-19 yards against the Silver and Black and averaged eight yards a carry that evening to lead the Rams.

Funk was not in the lineup against the Denver Broncos as Xavier Jones and Otis Anderson took the majority of the backfield work. PFF awarded Funk with a 61.4 overall preseason grade, but earned a 69.4 player rating on rushing plays.

Funk was one of the three seventh rounders who made the final cut, joining fellow offensive player Ben Skowronek and outside linebacker/EDGE Chris Garrett.