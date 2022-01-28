Ex-NFL QB Points Out Subtle Ways Odell Beckham Has Saved the Rams

The No. 2 wideout on the Los Angeles Rams is the reason why the Rams are hosting the NFC championship game on Sunday, January 30 against the San Francisco 49ers.

The secondary wide receiving option is why L.A. is one game away from being back at SoFi Stadium for the Super Bowl.

That’s, at least, according to one former NFL quarterback turned analyst who compartmentalized the reasons why it’s Odell Beckham Jr. — not Cooper Kupp or even Matthew Stafford — as to why the Rams are yet to turn their shoulder pads and helmet in.

“The Rams would be home if not for OBJ,” was what ex-NFL quarterback turned ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky said on NFL Live on Wednesday, January 26.

Why OBJ is the Rams’ Savior During Playoffs

Orlovsky, who played with Stafford in Detroit in 2015, shined a light on the Rams’ 30-27 road win over the Super Bowl defending champions as a prime example on how Beckham went from Cleveland Browns reject to helping ignite the Rams’ run.

Two play in particular.

On an early Rams drive, Orlovsky pinpointed Beckham Jr. running an inside route called the “whip” route — start working out against the cover cornerback before cutting back inside. Stafford begins by locking in on tight end Tyler Higbee, who is considered the “choice” route on this passing play. Higbee draws a one-on-one and at 6-foot-6, 255-pounds, has the immediate height and weight advantage over his coverage defender.

But, as Orlovsky says “He doesn’t throw the choice route for some reason. He doesn’t like. He resets to Odell.”

Stafford redirects his eyes and focuses on Beckham going back inside. What happens next: Stafford side arms his throw to Beckham — but what was supposed to be a short gain turns into a 20-yarder from OBJ. Why? Instead of sitting after drawing back inside on his route, Beckham continues running…maintaining his accelerated momentum for the chunk play and the first 20-yard gain from the Rams in that win.

“This is huge right here,” Orlovsky explained to his colleagues on the set. “So often, receivers sit right now (during the route after going back inside). Matthew shuffles and shuffles, sidearm throws it to him and Odell comes out the fastest on that side of the defense.”

Beckham even out-ran three nearby Bucs defenders on that 20-yarder.

Orlovsky then pointed out a key red zone catch Beckham made. The one where OBJ had to adjust and maintain both feet in bounds during the third quarter.

Quite the journey in 2021 for Odell Beckham Jr.. From the #Browns to the #Rams to the NFCCCG. #NFL pic.twitter.com/uGPf0OkDdk — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 23, 2022

Orlovsky, however, explains how Beckham wasn’t supposed to readjust to that throw. Here’s why:

“Odell is supposed to run a fade in the end zone,” Orlovsky mentions.

Kupp draws the double team from the slot receiver spot. That leaves Beckham with the solo battle. And what makes the play happen?

“Matthew is looking at him like ‘OK, you’re my only guy.’ But Odell is looking back as well. (Victor) Dean is on top of me and Odell says ‘Matthew, put it on my back shoulder.'”

Beckham, miraculously, maintains his posture on the catch. Three plays later, Stafford punches it in himself as the Rams take the 27-3 lead.

Impact of OBJ

Here’s what the 29-year-old Beckham has put together in his first two playoff games of his career: 12 catches, 123 yards, one touchdown catch and, one 40-yard bomb he threw.

The Bucs win was only his 10th career game with the Rams. But why does Orlovsky believe OBJ has kept the Rams’ season alive?

“Cooper Kupp is phenomenal. But the fact that Odell has come and proven to be a valuable, trusted and reliable No. 2? It is a huge reason why.”

The entire segment can be seen below: