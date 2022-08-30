Ex-$1.7 Million Rams Option Among ‘Best Players’ Left: Analyst

The NFL is watching a flurry of players get cut, released, waived, and traded as rosters are getting trimmed down to that magical number (53).

With Week 1 of the NFL season down to less than two weeks, we will see plenty of changes across the league and the transaction wire going off rapidly.

The Los Angeles Rams are pretty much set for their roster, although there is always room to add talent. The wide receiver room was one extremely crowded position group, which is an excellent problem. One insider suggested that they could keep eight wide receivers.

Furthermore, Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers are healthy and ready to begin the season, which is a massive bonus for the Rams.

On Monday, the NFL saw several surprising cuts, with one former Rams player being one of the most shocking decisions.

The Dolphins Released Former Rams RB Sony Michel

The Miami Dolphins and new head coach Mike McDaniel signed a flurry of running backs this offseason: Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds, and Sony Michel. On top of that, they already had Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin on the roster, so bringing in all these other backs was always a puzzling decision.

Thus, one of them had to go, and to the surprise of many, Michel was the odd man out.

Michel finished his preseason run with five carries for 15 yards and a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. In the first two games, he had three carries for four yards.

Sony Michel bulldozes his way into the end zone for the #Dolphins 😤pic.twitter.com/Y2XLdoACra — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) August 27, 2022

Even more surprising is that Michel was given a guaranteed contract, so Miami is on the hook for $850,000. The Rams acquired Michel in a trade with the New England Patriots last year on a team-friendly deal, although the crowded RB room spelled the end of the road for him in LA.

Nonetheless, Michel has plenty of legs left and should be able to find a new team soon, especially with many analysts pioneering for him.

Insiders Pegs Michel as One of the Best Remaining

Heavy Sports NFL insider Matt Lombardo compiled his list of the best remaining players as rosters are getting trimmed down. On the list is none other than Michel, and here’s what Lombardo wrote about the former Rams running back:

Last season, Michel 845 yards and four touchdowns, prior to an uninspiring summer with the Dolphins. This preseason, Michel was held to 13 yards and one touchdown on nine carries. But, as Pro Football Focus points out, Michel logged 21 explosive runs of 10 yards or more in 2021, offering a glimpse of what he brings to an offense…A versatile playmaker, as illustrated by his 21 receptions on 31 targets for 121 yards and a touchdown the Rams last season, teams looking for a backfield handcuff or secondary receiving option at running back could do much worse than the four-year veteran. Michel, 27, likely has plenty of tread left on his tires after splitting time in a backfield timeshare during his three seasons with the New England Patriots, and could contribute meaningful snaps immediately for a team aiming to bolster depth at the position.

There is plenty to like about what Michel brings to the table, and after Akers and Henderson went down last season, he emerged as the primary rusher for Los Angeles en route to a Super Bowl victory. At the end of the regular season, Michel ran for 131 yards, a touchdown on 27 carries against the Minnesota Vikings and 121 yards and a score against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sony Michel bursts through for 35 on the Rams first play! #RamsHouse 📺: #AZvsLAR on ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/YORq1WfGgR — NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2022

The talent is still there, although returning to LA might be difficult, especially with rookie Kyren Williams singing the praises of the Rams coaching staff. Still, it will be tough to pass on Michel, especially for running back-needy teams such as Philadelphia, New Orleans, and others.