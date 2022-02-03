Former Teammate to Rams’ Odell Beckham: ‘Get That Ring’

Turns out not everyone on the Cleveland Browns is anti-Odell Beckham.

There are those from that organization who want to see the new Los Angeles Rams wide receiver finally get his hands on his first-ever Vince Lombardi Trophy after three Pro Bowl appearances in nine seasons in the league. Plus for Beckham to also bury his past falling out periods with the New York Giants and his last NFL employer.

As one former Browns teammate — who also played college football with him — told Beckham after helping guide the Rams past the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 for the NFC championship, he sent three profound words to his friend:

“Get that ring.”

Which Ex-Teammate Supported OBJ?

The ex-teammate? A fellow wide receiver and LSU Tiger: Jarvis Landry.

“Congratulations Brudda!!!! The Story of you starring you is Amazing to watch,” Landry tweeted after the title game, hash tagging the words “Get that ring” and adding Beckham’s Twitter tag onto it.

Congratulations Brudda!!!! The Story of you staring you is Amazing to watch #GetThatRing @obj #Example — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) January 31, 2022

But it’s not just that tweet that proves his constant support of the Rams wideout.

On Landry’s personal Twitter account, his cover header above his profile picture is an edit of him and OBJ together.

The Two LSU Tigers When They Were Together

While Beckham had a short stay in Cleveland, here’s what both he and Landry accomplished together:

2019 season: In Beckham’s first campaign with the Browns, both he and Landry finished as the two leading receivers in receptions — Landry leading the way with 83 while Beckham following with 74 — and produced 1,000-yard seasons (Landry had 1,174 while Beckham hit 1,035).

2020 season: Beckham was limited to seven games and seven starts due to a season-ending knee injury. But, he and Landry matched the same number of touchdown catches for the regular season at three. Both he and Landry combined for 95 catches for 1,159 yards and six scores.

2021 season: Before his abrupt departure from the Browns, Beckham and Landry produced a combined five games that saw both reach five catches.

But their relationship stretches further than their time together in front of the “Dawg Pound.”

The Beckham and Landry tag team damaged opposing defensive backfields together down in Baton Rouge, Louisiana from 2011 to 2013. Both men left LSU as 1,000-yard wideouts: Beckham finishing with 1,152 and Landry completing 1,193 in 2013. While Landry was the triple crown leader on the receiving end, it was Beckham who led the way with an astonishing 19.5 yards per catch in their final season at LSU.

Beckham’s Impact With the Rams

How impactful has the polarizing and talented Beckham been inside the “Rams House” after experiencing the Big Apple and the “Dawg Pound?”

Former NFL defensive back and Executive Vice President of NFL Football Operations Troy Vincent mentioned this historical achievement OBJ and his teammate Cooper Kupp accomplished together in the NFC championship game win, while also compartmentalizing their big plays into one clip:

The @RamsNFL are the 5th team in the #SuperBowl era to have multiple WRs with 100+ rec yds in the same Conference Champ game with @CooperKupp and @obj recording 142 and 113 yards respectively. Check out their big plays from the NFC Championship ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/e4M3iaqROG — Troy Vincent, Sr. (@TroyVincentSr) February 1, 2022

In the conference title game, Beckham was targeted by Matthew Stafford on 11 throws — catching 81.8% of the passes flung his way:

Odell Beckham Jr. in the NFC Championship:

🐏 11 targets

🐏 9 catches

🐏 113 yards That’s OBJ’s 1st 100-yard game since Week 6 of 2019 🤯 📸: @RamsNFL pic.twitter.com/zwwuwNpBWf — PFF (@PFF) January 31, 2022

According to Pro Football Focus, Beckham did his most damage facing the 49ers’ top lockdown cornerback Emmanuel Moseley: Catching five of his nine passes his side and accumulating 87 receiving yards. Plus he gained four first downs and averaged 17.4 yards a catch when he drew coverage from Moseley.

Lastly, Rams Twitter put together this 56 second video capturing Beckham’s moment on Wednesday, February 2 in capturing his first-ever conference championship.

Writing his own story. @obj is an NFC Champion. pic.twitter.com/SPhPbG9dU2 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 2, 2022

Beckham now will have possession of his first conference championship ring. But as Landry stated, he wants his ex-college and NFL teammate to get another ring.