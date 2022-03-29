One Notable Rams Reaction Toward Tom Brady’s Return: ‘S***’

The Los Angeles Rams represented the last NFL team Tom Brady would ever face — for less than 50 days.
The Rams eliminated the seven-time Super Bowl champ and the previous holder of the Vince Lombardi Trophy on January 23 down in Tampa Bay before eventually winning Super Bowl 56. Following the loss, Brady announced that he was putting an end to an illustrious 22-season career that saw NFL records get shattered on his end.
But again, that retirement lasted until March 13.
Now, speaking in front of reporters at the annual NFL owner’s meeting in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday, March 29, Rams head coach Sean McVay admitted he had a strong, plus humorous, reaction to Brady’s announcement.
McVay Used Expletive
Per David Furones of the Miami Sun-Sentinel, McVay answered the Brady question with this:
“I was saying, ‘S***, man. Can we get this guy the hell out of this league?’” McVay jokingly said.
McVay has coached against Brady-led teams four times in his head coaching career that began in 2017. The first meeting? The 13-3 Super Bowl 53 loss to a New England Patriots team led by the NFL legend — which would eventually become his final ring with the Pats.
But ever since Brady has joined the NFC, his teams have struggled against McVay.
The Rams are currently on a three-game winning streak over the Bucs, winning by an average margin of 5.3 points. Two of the Rams’ wins were decided by three points, including the thrilling NFC divisional round contest that was won off the leg of Matt Gay.
But now, he gets another season of having to deal with Brady in the NFC once again.
By the way, the Rams will travel to the Sunshine State to take on Brady and the Bucs for the 2022 season. Date and time is still to be determined.
McVay Adds ‘Major Relief’ is Coming to the Rams & Adds Bobby Wagner Update
Breaking his silence on Brady’s return wasn’t the only major statement from McVay at the owner’s meeting.
After weeks of speculation on his future, McVay confirmed to reporters that three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald won’t be retiring. But that announcement also came with some McVay humor.
Donald’s return comes at a critical time as the Rams have to transition without Von Miller, who signed a blockbuster six-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills after helping guide the Rams to their second Vince Lombardi trophy. The next step involving Donald involves a new deal, noted by The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue.
The Rams are additionally still courting longtime NFC West rival from the Seattle Seahawks Bobby Wagner, who remains unsigned and has had his name attached to the Rams and Baltimore Ravens. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports HQ and USA Today provided this Tuesday update involving the Ravens and the six-time All-Pro inside linebacker.
But McVay, per Rodrigue, said regarding Wagner “He’s a really special guy. We’re still talking to him.”
Lastly, the Rams still have a desire to bring back another key member from their Super Bowl run per McVay: Odell Beckham.
