Rams Met With Explosive 4.3 WRs Before Their Pro Day Showcase: Report

Tre Tucker and Tyler Scott from the University of Cincinnati provided some field fireworks at their Bearcats Pro Day last week — with The Athletic’s Bearcats insider Justin Williams reporting both blazed their 40-yard dashes with an unofficial time of 4.32 seconds on Thursday, March 23.

The Los Angeles Rams happened to be one of the teams that met up with both before putting on a show at their Pro Day, per Tony Pauline of the Pro Football Network on Monday, March 27.

In his in-depth draft chronicle, Pauline mentioned two other teams along with the Rams who held conversations with Tucker and Scott.

“Besides position work at receiver, both fielded punts for scouts at the pro day. The Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, and New England Patriots met with Tucker and [Tyler] Scott the night before their pro day,” Pauline wrote.

Tucker & Scott Improved Speed From Combine

Here’s what else helps cement both Bearcat wideout’s cases as a potential day two or midround draft pick: The 40 time they ran at their Pro Day was an improvement from their NFL Scouting Combine performance.

In Indianapolis, Tucker was timed at 4.40 in the straight sprint in front of league scouts and executives. He also ran a 1.48 10-yard split and leaped to a 37.5 inch vertical jump at 5-foot-9, 182-pounds. Scott was clocked in at 4.44.

The slightly taller Scott — at 5-foot-10 but weighing a leaner 177-pounds — ran a 1.51 10-yard split but delivered the best vertical between the two by leaping to 39.5 inches.

Both, though, elevated their names as high-profile draft prospects from the Group of Five realm after helping produce New Year’s Six bowl game appearances and back-to-back College Football Playoff runs of 2020 and 2021.

Could One or Both Make it Inside the ‘Rams House?’

Changes are already in place at the WR spot for the Rams. A return ace and extra wide receiving option is needed with Brandon Powell off to the Minnesota Vikings. Another position could open up with Allen Robinson and his camp requesting a trade.

For a Rams team that’s not known to thrive with height at wide receiver, both Bearcats look like prime fits inside the “Rams House.”

Beginning with Tucker, he’s a proven yards-after-catch talent — perfect for a Rams offense that preaches “YAC” plays.

But here’s where size definitely gets thrown out: Tucker sneaks behind the much more towering 6-foot-4 Kyle Hamilton of Norte Dame and ends up winning this battle against the eventual No. 14 pick of the 2022 draft:

And for a Rams offense that likes to run designed jet sweep runs to Cooper Kupp, Powell and in the past Robert Woods, Tucker brings this combination of speed and grit after the handoff:

The key to projecting size deficient slot/gadget-type WRs is focusing on play strength & toughness. How do they holdup in contact phases of game. Tre Tucker might be smaller but his impressive weight room numbers (600-lb squat, 225 bench 16x) give him substance on the field. pic.twitter.com/kXhwRjrtgv — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) August 11, 2022

As for Scott, he immediately turned draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic into a fan of his due to having “Elite speed, gear change and short-area suddenness.”

Looking for an underrated WR prospect?#Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott is one of my favorites in the class. A legit day 2 prospect with Tyler Lockett upside in the NFL. Elite speed, gear change and short-area suddenness. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dwiUca8fIw — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 12, 2023

And like his WR partner Tucker, he’s another YAC threat with the ball in tow.

Cincinnati's Tyler Scott is always one move away from taking a quick or intermediate pass right to the house. I think he'll do very well in drills this week. pic.twitter.com/arInfYbNEb — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) February 28, 2023

Most telling about Scott is this stat line as mentioned by nfl.com draft expert Lance Zierlein: 10 of Scott’s 14 career touchdowns surpassed 30 yards.

Both are field stretchers. Both are dynamic together. The potential big downside is if the Rams do ship Robinson, they may want someone who can make contested grabs…which is not the strength of both Bearcat wide receivers. Both are also needing to refine their route running from what scouts have said. Finishing and perfecting routes are a requirement in the Rams offense.

But for a team that loves speed, it should be no surprise the Rams were around both. One or the other can spark some fireworks at SoFi.