Fans React to Rams’ Aaron Donald Severing Ties With Donda Sports

Aaron Donald is no longer associated with Donda Sports, owned by Kanye West. All in the wake of the controversial antisemitic rants displayed by West directed toward the Jewish community.

The Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl champion and his wife Erica announced on Tuesday, October 25 that they are severing ties with West’s venture — joining a list that includes an NBA superstar and corporations who have begun to distance themselves from the Grammy-winner after he posted hate rhetoric toward Jews on the internet.

Donald & Wife Explain Lenghty Reason

Donald took to Twitter to post a lengthy statement on the reason they are disassociating themselves from West and their partnership with Donda:

“Our family has made the decision to part ways with Donda Sports. The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children. We find them to be irresponsible and go against everything we believe in as a family. “As parents and members of society, we felt a responsibility to send a clear message that hateful words and actions have consequences and that we must do better as human beings. We do not feel our beliefs, voices and actions belong anywhere near a space that misrepresents and oppresses people of any background, ethnicity or race. Read More From Heavy Get Coached Into the Best Shape of Your Life “We’ve had the pleasure of working with many incredible people along the way and hope to continue to use our platform to uplift and support other families, children and communities through positive outreach.”

Fans immediately poured in their support of Donald and his wife for their decision.

“Mega W,” said one fan, implying Donald claimed a mega win with the decision.

“Smart man,” said another fan, who posted the two worded statement in all caps.

“Respect!!” said another fan.

“The latest sack of Aaron Donald’s career,” was what another fan posted to the social media site.

Members of the media also gave their support of Donald’s decision.

“Wow. I’ve always respected Aaron Donald as a player, now I appreciate him more so as a human,” said Michael Schwartz of WKBW in Buffalo. “Thank you for standing up to be an influencer to promote what’s right.”

Rich Eisen of the NFL Network called Donald’s move “a sack.”

Aaron Donald’s latest sack is Kanye. https://t.co/ovC7ZjDAub — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) October 25, 2022

Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy was another who felt that Donald’s message resonated.

“I don’t know why but to me out of all the partnerships Kanye has lost this one sends the strongest message yet,” Portnoy tweeted.

Donald originally signed with Donda in May 2022, before signing his record-breaking $95 million deal to remain with the Rams. Donald told the I Am Athlete podcast that partnering with the venture was called a “helluva opportunity.”

“It was an opportunity that came to us, me and [my wife], and it made sense,” Donald told the podcast. “Hearing the whole spectrum of what they were going to be bringing, the whole family atmosphere that they got in Donda Sports. Not just me, but my wife being a part of that. For me it was a no-brainer.”

Others Join Donald in Cutting Ties

Donald was joined by another prominent star in the world of sports in severing ties with the 24-time Grammy winner.

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics also parted ways with Donda Sports. The NBA All-Star who helped lead the Celtics to the Eastern Conference title last season took to his Twitter account to announce his reasonings behind terminating his deal.

Brown’s decision also came following his interview with the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn in which he denounced the controversial rapper and producer’s remarks toward the Jewish community, but was not planning to leave Donda Sports at that time.

Meanwhile, Adidas — the creator of the Yeezy slides and shoes — ended its partnership with West on Tuesday. The shoe and sports clothing company joined Gap and Foot Locker as companies that have chosen to no longer be associated with West.