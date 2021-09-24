Latest Picks: Is Anyone Still Picking the Rams to Surpass the Bucs?

We’re now two days away from the potential NFC title game preview at SoFi Stadium between the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams.

Earlier in the week, the Rams were picked as the slight favorite — a one-point favorite to be exact — by numerous sports books and online predictions. Now, here’s the current climate of the Bucs:

Antonio Brown got placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, first reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Jason Pierre-Paul is dealing with a lingering shoulder injury that will likely sideline him for the Sunday game, per Rapoport.

Now, does this mean that the Rams are still the proverbial favorite to top the 2021 Super Bowl champs? Or are the Bucs the favorite coming into Inglewood? Well, more predictions have flowed in including from national analysts.

Bucs the Favorite now

Tampa Bay is now entering the “City of Champions” as the 1.5 favorite to surpass the Rams by sports books and betting lines.

The line says the Bucs. And, there are notable analysts who have made their prediction for the defending champs. Here’s who:

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL Network, says Bucs 30-27: Rosenthal says that while the Bucs’ starting right tackle Tristan Wirfs has struggled and the defense has surrendered 54 points in the first two games, he says “I feel like I know this Rams squad so much less that picking them to beat the reigning champs is too much of a projection.”

Jarrett Bell and Nate Davis, USA Today, both pick Tampa Bay to win 27-24: Both USA Today writers say Brady has revenge on his mind following last year’s 27-24 loss at home to the Rams.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports, says Bucs win in a shootout 33-30: Prisco calls for this game to be an offensive treat featuring Brady and Matthew Stafford, with the former getting the better end of it.

Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News, picks Bucs over Rams 30-27: Iyer calls for the Bucs to shut down the running game and get after Stafford. Iyer also cites Brady’s revenge frame of mind in the Bucs’ favor.

Jenna Laine, ESPN Bucs reporter, says Bucs 31-28: Laine mentioned how in the 2019 meeting, Ndamukong Suh closed the game on a 37-yard fumble return for the score. Laine calls for something similar, this time against Suh’s ex-Detroit Lions teammate Stafford.

Who Sides With the Rams?

Not everyone nationally is picking the Bucs to escape SoFi with the victory. Here’s who is projecting the Rams to go 3-0 after Sunday.

Lindsey Thiry, ESPN Rams reporter, says Rams 28-26: Thiry believes this game is a potential NFC championship game preview.

Emmanuel Morgan, New York Times, calls for Rams by one: Morgan calls this game “the toughest choice of the week.” However, the Bucs’ secondary currently struggling with youth and injuries and going against a high-powered Rams offense is enough to convince him the home team holds the advantage.

Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times, is predicting Rams 28-24: Farmer calls for Cooper Kupp to have a breakout day and for Stafford to keep the Rams’ offensive machine rolling.

Finally, six of eight Athletic writers have picked the Rams to top the Bucs, which can be read here.