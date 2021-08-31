Rams Roster Cut Tracker Day 2: Preseason Star to Stay, Per Report

The Los Angeles Rams have until 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday, August 31 to release 21 players to fulfill the NFL requirement of having 53 active players for the upcoming regular season.

The Rams already released six. And have already gotten the ball rolling before 9:30 a.m. PT on deadline day. Here’s where things now stand:

Preseason Standout Staying: Report

For anyone wondering about the fate of quarterback Bryce Perkins, looks like he’s got a future with the Rams.

First reported by Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, the Rams plan to keep three quarterbacks for the upcoming season – which in this case keeps the 2020 undrafted rookie on the 2021 roster.

The Rams have decided to keep three QBs on their initial roster, according to multiple sources with knowledge. That means former UDFA Bryce Perkins, who played and impresses nearly the entire preseason, will be on the initial 53-man roster along with QB2 Wolford and QB1 Stafford. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 31, 2021

Perkins won over Ram fans with his flair for making plays with his legs and showing strong poise when lining up behind center. Per Pro Football Focus, the 24-year-old Perkins took 171 total offensive snaps in the trio of August games. Perkins combined for 251 offensive yards (201 passing) in the 17-12 preseason loss on Saturday, August 28 to the Denver Broncos.

Two Defensive Players Released

Meanwhile, two Ram defenders – one who snatched an interception in one preseason contest and another who got one sack – have hit the waiver wire per reports.

Inside linebacker Christian Rozeboom was released, Rodrigue reported. Rozeboom is best known for this huge play in the Mile High City:

Come for the INT, stay for the celly 🤑 pic.twitter.com/gd1ciCX0Cm — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 29, 2021

Rozeboom, who came to the Rams as a UDFA from South Dakota State, saw action on 77 total defensive plays in three preseason games (average of 25.6 plays per game) per PFF. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Rozeboom tallied seven tackles and the pick. The Rams, though, as noted by Rodrigue could still bring back Rozeboom on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Meanwhile, via the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Rams have released one member of their defensive line unit:

The #Rams release DL Eric Banks according to his agency @OSMG_LLC. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2021

Banks finished with two sacks in the preseason, including this one shown via the Rams Twitter account.

Call it a Banks robbery 🤑 pic.twitter.com/jWqSB9rLTy — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 22, 2021

Per PFF, the 6-foot-5, 270-pounder played in 80 total defensive snaps in the preseason, with his most action coming against the Broncos (34 total plays). However, Banks did not record a single sack or solo tackle in Denver.

This story will be updated as the Rams continue to make their way to the 53-man roster requirement.