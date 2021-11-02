Former All-Pro Has Strong Words for Rams After Von Miller Trade

Aqib Talib knows all about the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams — having played in two Super Bowls in a span of three years for both franchises.

Who better than the outspoken All-Pro cornerback turned podcast host to chime in on the huge Monday, November 1 trade that involved two of the NFL teams he played for? Plus involved the guy he won the 2016 big game with?

Talib, who now hosts the “Catchin’ Fades” podcast on the Volume Network, was among the notable national voices who gave his reaction to the huge trade that involved Von Miller getting sent to the Rams in exchange for two second day picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Talib started with an “Ah s***, they traded my guy!” to start his segment. But then gave one big prediction for the Rams at the end of his 1:01 clip.

Talib Expresses Mixed Feelings

Talib won his first and only Super Bowl in Denver, when Miller pummeled Cam Newton and the Panthers for 2.5 of the Broncos’ six sacks in that 24-10 upset of a Carolina team that had just one loss entering the big game. Talib finished with five solo tackles and two pass deflections in Santa Clara, California.

Talib and Miller restored championship pride in the Mile High city that February 2016 evening. And that night, plus Miller’s lengthy tenure there, point to Talib sharing mixed emotions about the trade.

“I know Von is probably mad as hell because he’s a Denver legend man,” Talib said in the video. “I’m talking about Peyton (Manning) and Von are neck-and-neck there. You neck-and-neck with the quarterback, but you’re Von Miller — Super Bowl MVP and so on man.”

However, he already loves what Miller is walking into with guys Talib also played with.

Talib Shares How He’ll Fit in Rams’ Scheme

Miller will soon play with a defensive lineman Talib is familiar with: Aaron Donald, since both advanced to the 2019 Super Bowl while Ram teammates.

But Talib is already thinking about the three-headed monster on defense that now adds the 32-year-old Miller.

“You line Von Miller on one end, Leonard Floyd on the other end and A.D. in the middle…in my opinion that becomes the best pass rush in the NFL,” Talib predicted.

Donald, normally quiet on Twitter, posted his own gif in reaction to the huge trade:

Donald and Miller, collectively, have 201 combined sacks.

Von Miller: most sacks in the NFL since he entered the league in 2011 (110.5) Aaron Donald: most sacks in NFL since he entered league in 2014 (90.5) Teammates. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 1, 2021

Donald currently has five sacks during the Rams’ 7-1 start. Floyd is tops on the Rams with 6.5 sacks. Miller is coming in already with 4.5 sacks in tow from his first six games as a Bronco.

Talib Gives Bold Prediction

Talib is known to be a straight-shooter.

He’s not one to hold back on a strong worded opinion, especially in his transition to the podcast realms and as a color commentator.

Now, the verbose Talib delivered the final bold prediction for the Rams after getting his ex-Broncos teammate.

“You’ve got the best defense in the NFL in my opinion, or top three. You already got the best offense, in my opinion, or top three. Now you add Von Miller to the equation — that immediately boosts the Rams as the Super Bowl favorite,” Talib predicted.

The entire segment can be listened to below: