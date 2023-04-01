Ex-$4 Million Rams Defender Breaks Silence on Leaving L.A.

The Los Angeles Rams have lost defenders to the Buffalo Bills for two straight offseasons, first Von Miller in March 2022 and now Taylor Rapp.

The latter, once paid more than $4 million by Rams, outlined his reasons on Friday, March 31 for joining the Bills in speaking to the Buffalo media for the first time since signing his one-year deal.

Rapp not only called the Bills “the right fit,” but instantly became a fan of the defensive structure in Western New York.

“I think everyone in the free agency process is trying to find the right fit and right opportunity,” Rapp said when it came to searching for his newest team. “This is a very special team, very special defense, very special back end, back seven, especially the guys that I will be joining in the room in Micah (Hyde) and Jordan (Poyer). They are obviously two great players, two former All-Pros and have had great careers. So, just a great opportunity to come in there and contribute in any way I can, just pick them apart and learn and soak up as much about the game as I can from those guys.”

Rapp Likes Coach he Gets to Play for

Another reason he revealed in his decision to accept the $6 million deal with “Bills Mafia?” He gets the opportunity to play for a coach he can feel relatable to as a defender in head coach Sean McDermott.

“He’s a very defensive minded coach, and he has a long history of coaching great safeties at the position,” Rapp said.

Again, lining up with two respected defensive backs was another reason.

“And obviously, like I touched on with Jordan and Micah, those are two of the best safeties in the game, in my opinion. I respect their game tremendously,” Rapp said.

As for what he’ll bring to the Bills, Rapp is anticipated to be the line of scrimmage crasher he became for the Rams but also bring a takeaway element with 12 career takeaways across his four seasons in L.A. (nine interceptions, three fumble recoveries per Pro Football Reference).

“I take pride in being able to turn the ball over and obviously the guys here, this defense is really known for takeaways as well,” Rapp said. “The two guys in the room who I’ll be learning from and kind of soaking up as much about the game as I can from in Micah and Jordan, those guys are notorious for their takeaways and turning the ball over. They’re just ball hawks, and I’m excited to be part of it.”

L.A. Drafts Safety Compared to Past Rams Star in Newest Mock Draft

As for how the Rams will address replacing their second round selection from the 2019 NFL Draft, safety is likely going to be among the top three needs for this upcoming draft.

So who replaces Rapp? ESPN NFL analyst Jordan Reid believes the Rams will address that at the No. 182 selection in Anthony Johnson Jr. of Iowa State — who was compared to former Rams safety star John Johnson III by nfl.com draft expert Lance Zierlein.

If the Rams do turn to Johnson, the Rams will get per Zierlein a “Cornerback turned safety with good athletic traits for the safety position and rare physicality from a former cornerback. Johnson has grown into a safety’s frame but is versatile enough to play near the line of scrimmage or line up over the slot.”

Off that assessment, sounds like someone who can play the role Rapp bequeaths inside the “Rams House.”