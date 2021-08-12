4 L.A. Rams on Offense Who Will Need a Big Preseason in 2021

It’s only three games, but this time of year is perfect for four members of the Los Angeles Rams offense.

The fight to stay on board, or show the team a strong glimpse of the future, begins on Saturday.

With veterans sitting on all four spots of the offense (the line, the backfield, the receivers and behind center), this weekend’s contest against the L.A. Chargers can set the tone for officially solidifying a final roster spot for certain Rams, especially with the first round of cuts set to take place on August 17: Three days after the first preseason game.

The Chargers game will serve as a strong evaluation session of who keeps their stock rising on the Rams’ roster or who gets waived. Here’s who I believe will need a strong preseason moving forward:

Two Undrafted Receivers Have a Great Opportunity

When the unofficial depth chart was released on Tuesday, two notable surprises were seeing two undrafted 2020 Rams rookies plugged behind starters Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.

Again, unofficial depth charts are subject to change. And it could change if these two wideouts continue the momentum they’ve built.

Trishton Jackson: Every training camp there’s that one underdog story who takes advantage of certain players being absent and doing everything to work his way up the roster. The former Syracuse wide receiver Jackson is that guy.

I don’t know how many WRs the Rams will want to keep this fall, but I’ll say this: Trishton Jackson has really been taking advantage of his opportunity these last two days. He is getting more reps w Atwell on COVID/reserve. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) July 30, 2021

Jackson’s trek to the NFL included a brief stint at Michigan State, where he caught just five passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. But his one full season with the Orange saw Jackson haul in 66 catches for 1,023 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Now, with Tutu Atwell missing most of camp after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Jackson immediately seized the opportunity. Now, it’s a matter of showing his routes, his catching consistency and explosive playmaking skills like this one to find a way to become the fifth or sixth WR on the final roster.

J.J. Koski: The ex-Cal Poly Mustang played wide receiver for a school that often lined up with three running backs and had designed running plays for the quarterback. Yet, the Mustangs made sure they gave him the ball…and he caught 121 career passes in San Luis Obispo.

Koski managed to catch a touchdown in the Rams’ joint practice on Saturday with the Dallas Cowboys. Before that, Koski began to develop chemistry with the quarterbacks not named Matthew Stafford.

The John Walford to JJ Koski connection is looking really solid. Koski has looked good all camp. Just a really tough position group to make this team. Will need to really shine in the return game. @LAFBNetwork — Ryan Dyrud (@RyanDyrudLAFB) August 3, 2021

And another Rams backup QB he developed a connection with.

Tight window throw from Bryce Perkins to JJ Koski fitting it into double coverage. Love to see it — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) August 7, 2021

Special teams, though, is where Koski has a great chance to make his mark. With Nsimba Webster now with the San Francisco 49ers, Koski was one of the guys trying to take advantage right away. On Saturday, we have a great chance to see both his receiving and return work to stay on board.

Tackle Addition Points to Big August for one UDFA

On Wednesday, Ryan Pope became the newest addition to the Rams’ line.

However, immediately following the draft, the Rams did add a rookie free agent to the position. Now, one has to wonder if this rookie could be pushed out and needs a huge August.

Alaric “A.J.” Jackson: The ex-Iowa Hawkeye is now looking like he’s in a battle for the third right tackle spot with Pope’s addition via the waiver wire. Jackson has a lighter build at 6-foot-7, 285-pounds, but is skilled at getting out of his stance quickly. This clip against Nebraska shines a light on his ability to attack the second level of the defense by flipping the hits, staying squared and staying in front long enough to give his running back clearance.

Alaric Jackson is a beast pic.twitter.com/Htl4GbQ4U1 — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) April 12, 2021

But does Pope’s addition mean practice squad or the waiver place for Jackson? Time will tell, but he’ll need Saturday to show his mean streak and desire to make the final 53.

Who From the Draft Class Needs a Huge Preseason?

First off, Jake Funk at this point is likely a shoe-in to stay on board. He saw lots of action on special teams versus the Cowboys, has scored during training camp and, with Darrell Henderson sitting for August and Cam Akers out, Funk helps solidify depth.

Atwell, Jacob Harris are also likely to see action and plays designed for them. But one rookie will probably need to continue the momentum he’s built for the rest of the month.

Ben Skowronek: “Benny Skow” has made tough, contested catches when called upon. Plus gives a rugged blue collar element through his blocking.

But here’s what he’s now facing: The rise of Jackson, who is listed ahead of him on the unofficial chart. If Jackson makes the cut, that means Skowronek isn’t even the sixth receiving option – leading to practice squad, special teams or waivers. He’ll have to find a way to dominate one-on-one’s and inside the red zone in an NFL setting these three games to prove he’s worth keeping at wide receiver.