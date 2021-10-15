Are the Rams Still a Heavy Favorite vs. the Giants? The Predictions

Early during the week of October 11, the 4-1 Los Angeles Rams started out as a double digit favorite to topple the 1-4 New York Giants.

Now that we’re two days away from the 46th meeting between both franchises, are the Rams still listed as a heavy favorite? Or are the G-Men capable of pulling the upset, a la what one other New York team the Jets accomplished one year ago in the same venue?

Here is where the line stands and what national pundits are saying about the Rams/Giants.

Line Drops for Rams

Currently, the line for Rams/Giants have bounced, but has lowered for one sportsbook.

Per Tipico, the Rams are now listed at -7.5 over the Giants as of Friday, October 15.

However, Draft Kings is still a believer in the double digits, listing the Rams as the overwhelming 10.5 pick. Draft Kings wrote:

“A big spread like this is sometimes a good chance to pick the underdog, but the Giants haven’t done a lot to warrant much optimism. They’ve lost nine of their last 10 when they’re 7-point underdogs or more. And they’ve failed to cover in four of their last five at home. Injuries are going to be a big factor for the Giants this week too. Six of the Rams’ last seven games have hit the over, and they shouldn’t have too much trouble scoring points against this Giants team that’s giving up an average of almost 28 points per game.”

Elsewhere, Vegas Stats and Information Network (VSIN) lists the Rams as the 9.5 favorite, with VSIN’s Femi Abebefe citing player availability on the Giants as a factor:





Play



Week 6 NFL Betting Preview: Rams at Giants This week’s betting preview of Sunday’s NFL Week 6 matchup between the Rams and the Giants on @VSiNLive. 2021-10-14T03:08:55Z

National Writers Make Their Picks

There’s no belief that the Giants will stun the Rams. Although one national writer called for a close game that’s decided by six points. Here’s what beat writers from both teams and other national personalities have said about the matchup:

Daryl Slater, nj.com, says Rams 28-13: The Giants going without running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay points to why Slater thinks the Rams will win by 15.

Zach Rosenblatt, nj.com Giants reporter, predicts Rams 37-17: Whether quarterback Daniel Jones (concussion) is good to go or not, Rosenblatt doesn’t like the Giants’ chances behind center going against Aaron Donald and company.

Ben Rolfe, Pro Football Network, picks the Rams 34-20: Like Rosenblatt, Rolfe believes Jones’ health will still be considered no match for the Rams defense.

Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times, calls for a 35-14 Rams rout: Farmer points to the Rams still needing some fine-tuning. Sunday’s game presents that opportunity.

Jordan Raanan, ESPN Giants reporter, picks Rams 28-17: Raanan calls for the G-Men to keep it close, but will need to generate a pass rush against Matthew Stafford for any hope of keeping the game close.

Lindsey Thiry, ESPN Rams reporter, calls for the Rams to win 35-21: New York allowing an average of 27.8 points per game (currently 27th in the NFL) points to Thiry’s prediction of Stafford throwing for four touchdown passes in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports, predicts Rams 27-10: Prisco believes the Rams will win through a stout defensive effort against a Giants offense missing Barkley.

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL Network, says a much closer game with the Rams winning 30-24: Why the close call pick? Rosenthal says a healthier Jones playing against an L.A. defense that’s “still finding its way” is the reason. But still has the Rams pulling it off.

Finally, nine different writers from The Athletic sweep the Rams predictions, which can be read here.