Rams Could Face a Giants Team Without 3 Offensive Weapons

The Los Angeles Rams will be well rested and expected to be at full health for their October 17 road game in New York, by virtue of their 10-day layover from the 26-17 road win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, October 7.

But for their opponent, it’s the opposite: They could be without three top offensive leaders.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), quarterback Daniel Jones (concussion) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) all left with injuries in the 44-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday.

Barkley’s Ankle Injury Goes Viral

Out of the three, Barkley suffered the worst looking injury that surfaced on social media.

Saquon Barkley’s ankle… does not look good. pic.twitter.com/NHfYpBsSeG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 10, 2021

Barkley rolled his ankle during this sequence below:

Saquon Barkley turns his ankle after the play pic.twitter.com/wVIMVcKSZK — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 10, 2021

Now, as of the morning of Monday, October 11, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network told “Good Morning Football” that Barkley likely has a high ankle sprain.

#Giants star RB Saquon Barkley is believed to have suffered a low-ankle sprain, sources say, an injury that likely knocks him out next week. He’ll have more tests, but he’s best characterized as week-to-week. A fast healer, Barkley will work to miss only one week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2021

Jones and Golladay Update

Jones sustained a helmet-to-helmet hit during the 24-point loss. Afterwards, there was the sight of a wobbly Jones:

Brutal game. This is Daniel Jones a few moments ago after a huge collision at the goal line pic.twitter.com/lBWXrT4eOs — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) October 10, 2021

Jones again left with a concussion as he was carted off the field. His playing status for Sunday against the Rams is up in the air. However, nj.com’s Darryl Slater believes that Mike Glennon will be behind center instead of Jones.

Meanwhile, the receiver Golladay — who was a former Detroit Lions teammate of Matthew Stafford from 2017 to 2020 — suffered his hyperextended knee injury in a collision with cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Kenny Golladay said he hyperextended his knee in the first quarter. “Frustrating” but got worse as they went along. It happened on the play when he collided with Trevon Diggs. He’ ll see how it feels this week once they get back. #Giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 11, 2021

His knee injury adds to a pileup he’s had since his arrival to NYC: He strained his hamstring during training camp, the suffered a hip ailment and later a groin injury. Now, the knee becomes the fourth injury.

Golladay didn’t have a single catch in the loss to Dallas, which dropped the Giants’ record to 1-4 overall.

Rams Open as Heavy Favorite

The Rams will have a record that’s the reverse of the Giants’ current mark in the Meadowlands.

And they’re a heavy favorite for this non-division contest.

Los Angeles will be an astonishing 10.5 favorites to top the G-Men on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Draft Kings was one outlet who gave the Rams the large spread, with DK writer David Fucillo writing on October 11 “Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley both left Week 5’s loss with injuries and never returned, so their status going forward will have an impact on the final lines ahead of the Rams-Giants Week 6 matchup. Either way, this is a game that L.A. should win regardless of who is and is not available for New York.”

However, on Friday during a post-Thursday Night Football video conference with the L.A. media, Rams head coach Sean McVay chose to already look past the Giants’ record.

“I don’t care what the Giants’ record is. They’re pretty competitive,” McVay said. “They’re coming off of a really big-time win against an excellent football team last weekend (over the New Orleans Saints on Week 4). But there’s no letdowns in this league. And if you think there are, then you get humbled real quickly and that’s just the truth.”





Play



Sean McVay Talks Injury Updates From Seahawks Game, Mini Bye-Week Ahead This Weekend Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses the statuses of CB Darious Williams and OLB Leonard Floyd coming out of Thursday Night Football against the Seahawks and how he and the team will use this weekend's mini bye-week. Subscribe to the LA Rams Channel: bit.ly/3d9IrHe For More Exclusive Content follow the Rams: Twitter: twitter.com/ramsnfl… 2021-10-08T22:32:47Z

The Rams are 2-0 under McVay against the Giants. Last year, the Rams held off the G-Men 17-7. In 2017, the Rams scored a combined 41 points in the second and third quarter before blowing out New York 51-17.