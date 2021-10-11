Rams Could Face a Giants Team Without 3 Offensive Weapons

The Los Angeles Rams will be well rested and expected to be at full health for their October 17 road game in New York, by virtue of their 10-day layover from the 26-17 road win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, October 7.
But for their opponent, it’s the opposite: They could be without three top offensive leaders.
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), quarterback Daniel Jones (concussion) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) all left with injuries in the 44-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday.
Barkley’s Ankle Injury Goes Viral
Out of the three, Barkley suffered the worst looking injury that surfaced on social media.
Barkley rolled his ankle during this sequence below:
Now, as of the morning of Monday, October 11, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network told “Good Morning Football” that Barkley likely has a high ankle sprain.
Jones and Golladay Update
Jones sustained a helmet-to-helmet hit during the 24-point loss. Afterwards, there was the sight of a wobbly Jones:
Jones again left with a concussion as he was carted off the field. His playing status for Sunday against the Rams is up in the air. However, nj.com’s Darryl Slater believes that Mike Glennon will be behind center instead of Jones.
Meanwhile, the receiver Golladay — who was a former Detroit Lions teammate of Matthew Stafford from 2017 to 2020 — suffered his hyperextended knee injury in a collision with cornerback Trevon Diggs.
His knee injury adds to a pileup he’s had since his arrival to NYC: He strained his hamstring during training camp, the suffered a hip ailment and later a groin injury. Now, the knee becomes the fourth injury.
Golladay didn’t have a single catch in the loss to Dallas, which dropped the Giants’ record to 1-4 overall.
Rams Open as Heavy Favorite
The Rams will have a record that’s the reverse of the Giants’ current mark in the Meadowlands.
And they’re a heavy favorite for this non-division contest.
Los Angeles will be an astonishing 10.5 favorites to top the G-Men on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Draft Kings was one outlet who gave the Rams the large spread, with DK writer David Fucillo writing on October 11 “Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley both left Week 5’s loss with injuries and never returned, so their status going forward will have an impact on the final lines ahead of the Rams-Giants Week 6 matchup. Either way, this is a game that L.A. should win regardless of who is and is not available for New York.”
However, on Friday during a post-Thursday Night Football video conference with the L.A. media, Rams head coach Sean McVay chose to already look past the Giants’ record.
“I don’t care what the Giants’ record is. They’re pretty competitive,” McVay said. “They’re coming off of a really big-time win against an excellent football team last weekend (over the New Orleans Saints on Week 4). But there’s no letdowns in this league. And if you think there are, then you get humbled real quickly and that’s just the truth.”
The Rams are 2-0 under McVay against the Giants. Last year, the Rams held off the G-Men 17-7. In 2017, the Rams scored a combined 41 points in the second and third quarter before blowing out New York 51-17.