Giants Sign Rams Preseason Standout to Bolster Secondary

The Los Angeles Rams ended up losing another defender this week. But this time, someone who thrived during the month of August.

One day after inside linebacker Kenny Young was traded away to the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants signed Rams practice squad safety J.R. Reed on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 26.

Other Giants transactions: Waived — CB Josh Jackson and WR David Sills. Signed — DB J.R. Reed off Rams practice squad. Released — DT Woodrow Hamilton from practice squad — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 26, 2021

Via the Giants’ team website, the move was made because the Giants have lost starting safety Jabrill Peppers for the remainder of the 2021 season due to a ruptured ACL plus high ankle sprain. On Reed’s end, he terminated his practice squad contract with the Rams to join the 53-man roster in New York.

Reed Was Impact DB in August

The safety from the University of Georgia may not have been a household name on the Rams’ defense, but he thrived in three preseason games as a starter.

Here was Reed’s total August production via Pro Football Focus:

Tackles : Reed finished with 12 total tackles and missed just one stop on 108 total defensive snaps.

: Reed finished with 12 total tackles and missed just one stop on 108 total defensive snaps. Coverage : The 6-foot-1, 194-pound safety was targeted five times his side — but surrendered just 3 receptions for 12 yards and only 1-yard after the catch.

: The 6-foot-1, 194-pound safety was targeted five times his side — but surrendered just 3 receptions for 12 yards and only 1-yard after the catch. Ball skills: Reed swatted two throws and intercepted one other.

The Rams additionally experimented Reed in a variety of alignments on defense. Via PFF, Reed lined up on 80 plays at free safety, 17 as a box safety, nine as the slot cornerback and two plays near the line of scrimmage.

Reed showed an ability to show zero hesitation in filling a hole and coming downhill, as seen here versus the L.A. Chargers:

Safeties coming downhill is art folks; J.R. Reed fills to perfection here. Pretty, pretty stuff. pic.twitter.com/mhgoLXtdz0 — Ryan Fowler (@FowlerRyan1) August 18, 2021

He also impressed veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson with this pick against the Las Vegas Raiders.

While Reed shined during the eighth month of the year and earned a final roster spot by the NFL’s 53-man deadline on August 31, the 6-foot-1, 194-pounder unfortunately had difficulty seeing the field during the regular season. His lone appearance in a game came on Week 2 at Indianapolis.

Reed eventually got released by the Rams on October 2, only to be added to the practice squad three days later. Now, he’s heading to the team that fell 38-11 to the Rams on Week 6.

The ex-Ram — who not only played at Georgia but began his college football career at Tulsa — will add to the UGA representation on the G-Men. Linebackers Lorenzo Carter, Tae Crowder, Azeez Ojulari and tackle Andrew Thomas (who is currently on injured reserve) comprise the former Georgia standouts on the Giants’ roster.

State of Injured Rookie

While Reed has found a new home on the east coast, Ram fans are wondering about the health of rookie Robert Rochell.

Rochell strained his knee versus the Detroit Lions during their 28-19 home win on Sunday, October 24, but Rams head coach Sean McVay said via the Rams’ website the first-year defensive back out of Central Arkansas “is going to be OK” and is anticipated to play on Halloween against the Houston Texans.

Meanwhile, starting safety and captain Jordan Fuller was another who left the game with a banged up knee, but the Rams are expected to have him ready for Sunday.