Injured Rams Defender Could Play After Practice Clip Goes Viral [LOOK]

The Los Angeles Rams have collected 128 of their 745 total solo tackles from their interior defensive linemen — with most of their stops coming without their starting nose tackle since Halloween.

Sebastian Joseph-Day has been out of the starting lineup since suffering a pectoral injury after the Detroit Lions October 24 game that required surgery. However, on January 31, Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that he was not “closing the door” on the possibility of his return via rams.com.

Now, one viral video clip from the Rams’ Twitter account from Friday, February 4 has left Ram fans wondering if “Bash” could be back soon…and for the upcoming big game set for Sunday, February 13.

Video Shows Joseph-Day Not Sidelined

The Rams took a 15 second clip of defensive linemen running through an agility station while also perfecting hand swipes in preparation for the Cincinnati Bengals‘ offensive line.

The Rams’ face of the trenches Aaron Donald starts out the drill. But guess who goes next? And is in his own helmet and sweats? Joseph-Day, near the five second mark:

D-line back to work. 😤 pic.twitter.com/G90xqM00Tl — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 4, 2022

That’s when the suspicion grew that “Bash” is well on his way to being inserted back into the defensive rotation before the Rams take on Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, Joe Mixon and company.

Sebastian Joseph-Day running through drills 👀 "Bash" hasn't seen action since Oct. 24 vs. Detroit. https://t.co/1Jgy2h93ZW — Lorenzo J. Reyna (@LJ_Reyna) February 5, 2022

There was more who were wondering the same.

“Is that my boy @SJD_51?!” was what a Rams fan with the Twitter handle @zeroozay tweeted.

One more fan asked this online question:

Another fan, identified as @CameronRonnie on the social media site, asked “Did I see SBJ? Dawgwork!!!”

Finally, one man who knows all about the work ethic of Joseph-Day tweeted out his excitement in seeing “Bash” run through drills: Eddy McGilvra, who trains Joseph-Day during the offseason.

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, who covers the Rams, then cleared the air of Joseph-Day’s practice clearance.

Darrell Henderson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Robert Rochell appear ready to practice in at least some capacity today. They will not be on injury report until possible roster activation. Also see Taylor Rapp out here and able to participate in some capacity. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) February 4, 2022

But then, before 8:30 p.m. PT on Friday, Joseph-Day sent out this tweet — further speculating that he’s well on his way to be cleared to play.

Thankful 🙏 — Sebastian Joseph-Day (@SJD_51) February 5, 2022

Impact of “Bash”

Before his October injury, “Bash” not only went from former sixth rounder to starter, but established himself as a top hole-plugging option along the trenches.

Sebastian Joseph-Day gets overtaken, but plugs the gap with the blocker's body & shows patience as he works laterally. Once the RB cuts, he's there to make the play! #StopTheRun #LARams pic.twitter.com/EPjgeq4MBu — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) October 3, 2019

While carrying a frame of 6-foot-4, 310-pounds, Joseph-Day shows strong lateral movement on running plays flowed his direction, then has shown off his power in shedding blocks to help complete the stop.

Sebastian Joseph-Day shows solid lateral movement on this play. @SJD_51 peeks, sheds his block & helps make the tackle #stoptherun #larams pic.twitter.com/JU38387LsJ — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) June 16, 2020

During the early portion of the 2021 season, Joseph-Day showed the same strength and shedding that turned him into a fixture on the defensive line. Here below, he uses a long arm to keep his blocker away from him, then swims past him to blow up the running play against the Chicago Bears in the season opener.

Sebastian Joseph-Day is such a useful player for how the Rams like to play up front. pic.twitter.com/TSeuC6PkOM — Robert Mays (@robertmays) September 15, 2021

He shows that same power facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rams’ Week 3 home victory.

Sebastian Joseph-Day is playing excellent football this year@SJD_51

watch him in zero tech fight off center's block and make tackle with authority@DMarcoFarr1 @AaronDonald97 pic.twitter.com/gcVvJ4g1qp — ᑭᖇO ᖴOOTᗷᗩᒪᒪ ᒍOᑌᖇᑎᗩᒪ 🏈 (@NFL_Journal) September 28, 2021

“Bash” shows here he has pass rushing moves in his arsenal against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2:

SACK ALERT!!! 📢📢📢 Sebastian Joseph-Day with the rams third sack of the afternoon!pic.twitter.com/bV3C6DRrXl — LA Rams Nation (@RamsNationCP) September 19, 2021

And before he was sidelined for the rest of the season, Joseph-Day pushes 6-foot-3, 335-pound guard Gabe Jackson of the Seattle Seahawks on this crucial short yardage stop that forced the turnover on downs.

Aaron Donald will get props for fighting pressure with pressure but Sebastian Joseph-Day worked the center pic.twitter.com/2AYqEA4sY4 — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) October 8, 2021

Without Joseph-Day, the Rams still got 12.5 sacks from Donald and 84 combined tackles (38 solo). But, the team saw the pass-rushing emergence of Greg Gaines, who’s produced four sacks since November 7 while taking over for “Bash.”

Should “Bash” return, he’ll come in handy against a Bengals running attack that finished 23rd overall during the regular season, but got 116 yards in the AFC title game comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs. He’ll also line up against a Bengals protection that has surrendered 12 sacks through three playoff games — including the nine they allowed against the Tennessee Titans.