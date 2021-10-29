2 Standout L.A. Rams Linemen Out for Texans Game: Report

There will be no “Whit” or “Bash” for the Los Angeles Rams offensive and defensive line, respectively, for the Sunday, October 31 road game at Houston.

The Rams team website confirmed on Friday, October 29 that left tackle Andrew Whitworth and nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day will not suit up for the team as they take on the Texans to close out the 10th month of the year.

Sean McVay said Rams OL Andrew Whitworth (knee) and DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (pec) are both out for this Sunday's game against the Texans. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) October 29, 2021

The 39-year-old blindside protector Whitworth injured his knee from the 28-19 home win over the Detroit Lions in Week 7. Head coach Sean McVay, however, said the extent of the injury is non-concerning.

“He got a treatment that we wanted to be smart about that,” McVay said before Friday’s practice. “We feel like he’s responded really well from that treatment. But we knew when he took part in that treatment, that it was probably going to eliminate him from this game. But he’s feeling great, and looking forward to him most likely returning the following week.”





Joseph-Day is dealing with a pectoral injury. Both Joseph-Day and Whitworth did not practice at all during the week.

The Rams-Texans injury report with game statuses for Sunday. Of note: Rams LT Andrew Whitworth and DL Sebastian Joseph-Day are OUT. pic.twitter.com/wPEYloToVC — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) October 29, 2021

Who Will Step in for Both?

Joe Noteboom is slated to protect the back of quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Looks like Joe Noteboom will get the nod at LT on Sunday. Protect Stafford’s blindside like it’s nobody’s business, big boy! — Rams Brothers (@RamsBrothers) October 29, 2021

Noteboom is naturally a guard but has shown a knack for making heads up plays along the line, like this one here on Sunday Night Football in 2019 against the Cleveland Browns.

Joe Noteboom uncovered & finding work pic.twitter.com/0wLXeYwbFw — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) September 26, 2019

And he had this punishing pancake block in 2020 to kick off the season against the Dallas Cowboys.

Noteboom played on 19 snaps at left tackle during the Rams’ 38-11 road romp of the New York Giants in Week 6 where he delivered five pancake blocks.

On the flip side of the trenches, Greg Gaines is the likely starter at SJD’s spot.

The 25-year-old Gaines has seen plenty of action as part of the DL rotation for the Rams: Playing on 181 total defensive snaps according to Pro Football Focus. He’s lined up on 91 plays in the “A” gap and 82 in the “B” gap, then six plays over the tackle.

The 6-foot-1, 312-pound Gaines has shown his tenacious side before against the pass, seen here in last year’s victory over the Chicago Bears.

Former Husky DL Greg Gaines lands a sack for the Rams on MNF pic.twitter.com/AfJnqTK0CB — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) October 27, 2020

And before he and safety Taylor Rapp became Ram teammates, Gaines has shown an ability to open up the defensive version of a running lane for an oncoming blitzer:

Look at the Rams' new Washington duo work together here. Greg Gaines eats the double and opens the hole for Taylor Rapp to come flying in and get the sack. pic.twitter.com/12fi03SbSB — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) April 28, 2019

Gaines has 12 tackles and 0.5 sacks in seven games this season for the Rams.

Ramsey Among the Questionable

In the backend, cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been listed as a question mark for Sunday.

Ramsey isn’t injured, but is dealing with an illness.

“He’s just still sick,” McVay said. “Want to make sure that he’s as fresh and healthy as possible.”

The good news is, Ramsey’s illness is not COVID-19 related, McVay added.

Meanwhile, rookie cornerback Robert Rochell and safety captain Jordan Fuller both have been dealing with knee injuries. Both men are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Rochell and Fuller, though, were listed as having a “full” practice day on Friday.

Lastly, DeSean Jackson is listed as out for Sunday and has likely played his final game as a Ram, as McVay confirmed that the Rams and the 14-year veteran are seeking trade options.