Bring the Funk: Rookie RB Showing Rise on the L.A. Rams Depth Chart

One look at the Los Angeles Rams unofficial depth chart released on Tuesday, and you’ll spot only one member of the 2021 NFL Draft class listed in the two-deep.

It’s the seventh rounder Jake Funk.

Though it’s a chart that’s subject to change, the rookie from Maryland has drawn plenty of praise from Sean McVay. In fact, on Monday, the head coach himself let it be known to the L.A. media that Funk is one of the backs making strides to play.

“I think both X (Xavier Jones) and (Jake) Funk have done a really nice job. If they continue on this trajectory, they’re going to be a part of our plans in the running back room,” McVay told reporters following the Monday session at UC Irvine’s Crawford Field.

Funk Listed Ahead of the Higher Draft Picks

Seventh rounders are usually the ones who have the harder time making the final 53-man roster. Sometimes, they’re among the first on the waivers list or on the chopping block when teams dilute to 85 players (August 17 is when teams cut down to that number).

Funk, however, has clearly shown to win over the Rams’ backfield…and has ascended to the second or third backfield option with Funk listed as RB2 along with veteran Xavier Jones. But the rest of the unofficial depth chart shapes out like this:

Offense: Second rounder Tutu Atwell is listed on the third team. In front of him are veterans DeSean Jackson and Van Jefferson. Fellow seventh rounder Ben Skowronek is also placed in the third lineup behind former undrafted rookie Trishton Jackson and veteran Robert Woods. Fourth rounder Jacob Harris is currently placed on the fourth team as a tight end (though Harris has gotten work at WR, as seen here from Tuesday’s practice).

Defense: No defensive draft pick is listed in the unofficial two-deep. Five Rams are placed on the third team – Earnest Brown IV, Bobby Brown III, Ernest Jones, Chris Garrett and Robert Rochell.

Funk’s Rise Comes After Countless of Setbacks

Obstacle No. 1 for Funk: Being an underrated two-star prospect on Rivals.

Three truncated seasons – missing action in two seasons due to ACL surgery and the 2020 coronavirus campaign – became obstacle No. 2.

The third and final obstacle? Falling to the seventh round.

Funk, however, has shown no “woe is me” attitude toward his past. In fact, Funk now has his litany of setbacks as his pinned tweet on Twitter for personal motivational purposes. He instead looks at his first training camp as a sign of positivity and gratitude.

“It’s crazy to be here. You dream as a little kid of playing in the NFL. And now you’re now in your first training camp,” Funk says in a Rams video titled “Something to Prove” released on August 5. “I just keep repeating that to my family. I’m here and now it’s just time to make the most of every opportunity.”

"You dream as a little kid of playing in the NFL, and now you're in your first NFL training camp."@jakefunk34's positivity + gratitude is on full display at #RamsCamp 🙌 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 9, 2021

Funk has since responded to his new opportunity by aiming to shark his way up the depth chart and show the Rams what he’s capable of with the ball in his hands. During the July 31 session, Funk was described as someone who won the footrace battle to the end zone against a defender.

Running backs looking good during this period too. Like the agility I’ve seen from Jake Funk and Xavier Jones. Funk had a nice TD run where he ran outside and beat the defender to the pylon. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) July 31, 2021

The seventh rounder being listed as RB2 is another indicator of this: The Rams will “Bring the Funk” on a lot of offensive plays this Saturday night when the Rams take on the Chargers.