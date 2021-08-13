L.A. Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Pulls Off Acrobatic Takeaway [WATCH]

There were no fans watching this time or no Orange County sun beaming down on the Los Angeles Rams as they returned to their Thousand Oaks facility.

But that doesn’t mean Thursday’s practice featured boorish plays or was without a defensive spark. Jalen Ramsey clearly made sure of it.

The four-time Pro Bowl cornerback, in his first day back in Ventura County, delivered the highlight-worthy interception near the Cal Lutheran campus. The play? A one-handed interception, as described by Rams beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

Leaping, acrobatic interception by Jalen Ramsey over the middle (and over his shoulder?!) definitely a big highlight of today’s ones vs ones period. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 12, 2021

And the L.A. Rams Twitter account made sure someone captured nearly 10 seconds worth of the acrobatic takeaway.

Interception Occurred During a One-on-One Session

There was no linemen on the field. There’s also no telling who threw the lob that Ramsey came down with.

And unfortunately, for anyone wondering if there was a fan who caught a better view of the interception, your reminder: There were no fans in attendance this time as the Rams have moved away from Crawford Field at UC Irvine.

But what to know is this: Ramsey trailed the intended wide receiver, but was one of three Rams defensive backs near the tracking of the football. Ramsey extended out his right hand to come down with it, or as Rams Twitter captioned: “I’ll take that!”

Ram fans began to have their fun with wondering who tossed the pick or simply by reacting to Ramsey’s takeaway.

Me zooming in to see who threw that pic.twitter.com/xpw2Sgnym6 — Cesar (@ClappedCesar) August 13, 2021

Then there was this fan conjuring up memories of Jared Goff.

The ghost of Goff has returned lol — Cam (@HoodieRamsey) August 13, 2021

Another fan anointed Ramsey the best CB in the league.

Finally, one Rams fan offered this suggestion on Twitter to the Rams and head coach Sean McVay.

I know this sounds weird but can we put jalen ramsey at wide receiver from time to time @jalenramsey i mean look at those hands https://t.co/k9ZNFb6GP2 — Clash Of The Horns 0-0 (@RamfamPodcaster) August 13, 2021

Reminder: Ramsey received a 99 score on the newest Madden video game back on July 29. Even though it occurred in practice, Ramsey showed a “99 club” kind of play during that practice period.

Rams Secondary Dealing with Injuries and Won’t Dress Numerous Players

Unfortunately for Ramsey and the Rams, the play was made with two notable defensive backs absent.

Sean McVay says that S Nick Scott has a sprained knee and will be sidelined for a month. CB Darious Williams is continuing to deal with an ankle injury, but McVay says he'll be back later this week or next week. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) August 13, 2021

Nick Scott’s injury occurred while at training camp on Tuesday by tweaking his knee. McVay said they are taking a smart, cautious approach with the 26-year-old safety who is in his third season.

“He just kind of had a little ankle tweak,” McVay said Thursday to the L.A. media. “We want to be really smart with him and get him back sooner than later.” McVay adds that the plan with Scott is to have him good to go against the Chicago Bears in their September 12 season opener at SoFi Stadium.

Meanwhile, Ramsey’s CB partner Darious Williams has been missing action due to a reported ankle injury. However, per Rams team reporter Stu Jackson, the 28-year-old corner who led the team with four interceptions last season could be back for the Rams’ preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders on August 21 in Inglewood.

Sean McVay said he expects CB Darious Williams (ankle) to be back within the next week. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 13, 2021

While Scott and Williams are nursing injuries, rookie cornerback Robert Rochell is slowly making his way back onto the field. Rochell, who had to undergo UCL wrist surgery, is currently in a cast and doing some drills off to the side during practice.

Sean McVay on rookie CB Robert Rochell (wrist): "He's able to do a lot of the drills full-speed off to the side, but we will have to put him in a cast when he plays full speed. What that exactly looks like and what the timetable is, anywhere over the next couple of weeks." — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 13, 2021

Lastly, as anticipated, several Rams will be sitting out of Saturday’s contest. Per ESPN Rams reporter Lindsey Thiry, the Rams will sit less than 40 players (including starters) against the Chargers.