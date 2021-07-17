Former Rams CB Encourages Jalen Ramsey to Take OTA’s Seriously

Aqib Talib had the shutdown cornerback version of having a heart-to-heart conversation with a corner younger than him during his “Catchin’ Fades” podcast on Tuesday evening.

Or as the 12-year cornerback and former Los Angeles Rams captain put it on his show: He gave some old school advice to Jalen Ramsey.

Talib at the beginning of his nearly hour long podcast asked Ramsey if he took part in the Rams’ OTA period, to which Ramsey answered by not attending. Ramsey admitted in late June that he would rather work out solo during the offseason, including staying away from team voluntary OTA periods.

I don’t workout with any1 in the off-season, I focus in by myself. That’s how I lock in personally. It’s nothing against anyone else, it’s just my thing & what I found I like. If you see me working with anybody, it’s the team, my brother or pops wit RPT to get back to the basics — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) June 29, 2021

While he has utilized specialists in yoga and Pilates, Ramsey doesn’t ask for anyone to privately train him.

I have used a yoga teacher, a pilates coach, a doctor ( I use for PT), & a masseuse. Any other “trainer” or “coach” cant say I work with them in the off-season, so don’t let them lie to ya. I’m just showing them love honestly when/if you see me doing work with em. Its love tho🤟🏾 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) June 30, 2021

But that’s when Talib went into advisor mode and gave Ramsey some knowledge on the importance of OTA’s for teams with the desire to win the Super Bowl.

“I’m telling you, if the guys like Jalen ain’t there, it’s going to be hard for it to come all the way together. The gooniest of the goons and the dawgs of the dawgs gotta be there family. I promise you. That’s the key to success. I promise you bro,” Talib said.





Jalen Ramsey breaks down his easiest matchups in the NFL | Catchin' Fades w/ Aqib Talib

Clip Sparked an Online Conversation with Former Pro Football CB

That “Catchin’ Fades” segment drew the attention of former NFL and Arena Football CB Eric Crocker on Saturday. The former New York Jet, who is also the host of his own You Tube Show “Crock Talk” and is the co-host of “Locked On 49ers” sent these tweets out after listening.

That’s me paraphrasing it. Shortening it into a tweet. But ultimately you can tell Talib is just tryna give him game but Ramsey got his own routine that doesn’t include OTA’s — Big CROCKY⚡️ (@eric_crocker) July 17, 2021

Which drew a response from Mike Sando of the Athletic.

Interesting exchange. Ramsey would be there if Brady or Peyton were his QB, as the case was for Talib. And that’s what makes the truly great QBs so impactful. They set a standard the whole franchise has to live up to. Not just players, everyone. — Mike Sando (@SandoNFL) July 17, 2021

Pro Football Network director of video content and Denver Broncos insider for the Locked On Network Cody Roark added his input.

If I were Jalen, I’d be listening. Aqib won’t just hand out free game for the fun of it. — Cody Roark (@CodyRoarkNFL) July 17, 2021

Everywhere Talib Went, He Wanted to Help Create a Winner

Talib further dove into his own past experiences of developing bonds and creating a championship atmosphere throughout his own career, regardless if he was at Berkner High School near Dallas, or at the University of Kansas or on any NFL team he played for. He let it be known: Everyone including him was going to elevate their play. And for his NFL career, the elevation began with the voluntary practice sessions before training camp.

“Everywhere I go, we’re going to win because it’s a vibe and it’s like a game. That’s what growing up in the hood did for me,” Talib told Ramsey. “It made me know how to go into these locker rooms and turn that into that kind of atmosphere.”

Talib began to take part in championship atmospheres when he played for the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and L.A. Rams. He went on to win the 2016 Super Bowl with Peyton Manning, Von Miller, DeMarcus Ware and the Broncos then fell short of his second championship in 2019 with Jared Goff, Aaron Donald, Todd Gurley and the rest of the Rams while taking on his former team the Pats.

Before his falling out with his head coach Sean McVay and the Rams during his final season with the team in the 2019-20 season, which he spoke with Ramsey about and with former teammate Marcus Peters on May 4, Talib still earned the “C” for captain on his Rams uniform for being credited as a tone setter.

How Ramsey Reacted to OTA Advice

Ramsey did listen to the advice Talib dished. But the cornerback who has appeared in four consecutive Pro Bowls explained to the ex-Ram why he opts to not do OTA’s.

“I hear you and I feel it. And most of the time, I’m with all that. Your team chemistry got to be on another level if you want to take it to another level. And it has got to be from the top. Your top dudes got to start there. I’m with it, but nah, OTA’s ain’t never been my thing,” Ramsey said. “It ain’t really because of that, it’s just that when I be locked in and in my zone, I just can’t interrupt my process on how I get right.”

Talib acknowledges his mindset, but still gave the 26-year-old Ramsey what he called “O.G. game.”

“I feel you and you don’t want to interrupt that because you always right. You’ve been right since you got into the league. You right, the skills is there. But I’m 35 and trying to give you that O.G. game and s***,” Talib told him. “You need that ‘chip. One of them years you’ll say ‘F*** it. I’m going to be 100% attendance bro and I better win the ‘chip. And you make sure all my goons, all the rest of y’all, will be 100% there.’ The vibe is a little bit different.”