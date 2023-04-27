Jalen Ramsey Strongly Sounds Off on Projected Rams Target Going in 1st

Jalen Ramsey has to wait until day two of the 2023 NFL Draft to find out who his next teammates will be on the Miami Dolphins. But the former Los Angeles Rams cornerback strongly sounded off on one draft move on Thursday, April 27 — pertaining to a defender who had been considered a potential replacement for him.

Emmanuel Forbes, once projected as a possibility for No. 36 to the Rams by numerous mock drafts, instead went No. 16 overall to the Washington Commanders in day one of the draft. Forbes’ selection sparked this reaction from the former Ram:

LOVE THAT PICK! @emmanuelforbes7 is LIKE THAT! — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 28, 2023

Forbes Was Being Projected to the Rams for 1 Month

The selection became a head scratcher for some especially with Forbes earning a second round grade. Plus being a prospect who was long labeled a Rams draft target to begin their 2023 class.

Rams insider for The Athletic Jourdan Rodrigue was one who had Forbes falling to 36th overall back on March 22. Jack McKessy of The Draft Network was another back in March who called Forbes one of the CBs worth targeting on the Rams’ side.

Then in April, Blaine Grisak of SB Nation wrote down Forbes’ name as the Rams’ top draft pick in his mock draft on the eve of the draft on Wednesday, April 26. And Skyler Carlin of Rams Wire on USA Today listed Forbes’ name as one of 27 defensive prospects worth targeting on the Rams’ side.

Now, if Forbes was on the big board for general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay, his name has been officially erased.

However, Forbes has an endorser in the former Ram Ramsey. The Mississippi State Bulldog won over scouts and draft analysts by delivering a 4.35 time in the 40-yard dash and for showing the ball skills necessary to emerge as a future No. 1 CB on Sundays.

“Forbes is long, can run and has a talent for taking the ball away, which means he has a chance to become a coveted cornerback,” draft expert for nfl.com Lance Zierlein wrote in his evaluation of the Bulldog. “However, his wire-thin frame does not work in his favor. Forbes’ instincts and recognition are fun to watch. He pounces on quick-game throws and has the ball skills to take the ball away. He’s highly capable in all forms of zone coverage and operates out of press-man, but is inconsistent matching the release and staying in phase with routes through sharp cuts. His slender build and lack of tackle strength will make him a target for opposing running games.”

Zierlein’s final sentence was “Forbes could become an early starter with quality ball production, but teams might need to expect some up-and-down performances.”

Regardless, the Commanders and Ramsey clearly saw potential in the 6-foot-1, 166-pounder.

2 Notable Draft Projections Also Taken Before Pick No. 36

Forbes wasn’t the only Rams draft projection who went early. One was a surprise pick.

At No. 15, the New York Jets took Will McDonald IV from Iowa State. The cat-quick Cyclone was another longtime prediction to land to the Rams to help assist Aaron Donald in the pass rush. McDonald even met with the Rams during his Pro Day.

Also, Calijah Kancey went early as he was taken 19th overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — where he’ll join Ex-Rams Baker Mayfield and Greg Gaines, the latter on the defensive line. He shared a Pittsburgh Panthers connection with Donald and was called a draft fit in February by The Draft Network.