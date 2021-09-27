Jalen Ramsey Flashes New Style Before Rams Game [LOOK]

Jalen Ramsey arrived in style to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Los Angeles Rams game. Literally.

Ramsey wore a fresh new attire before he took on the defending Super Bowl champions at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 26. And that style? It’s seen below.

What was the reason behind Ramsey’s flashy suit before the Rams knocked off the champs 34-24? It’s a homage to a celebration the NFL is putting on plus the veteran cornerback honoring a renowned group of the “Ramily” seen at each home game.

Ramsey Becomes ‘El Capitán’

Ramsey’s suit was a homage to the NFL’s Hispanic Heritage Month and to the Mariachi Rams, who he befriended once he arrived to the team in 2019. Per The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, the specialized Mariachi themed suit was something Ramsey has had in the works for awhile.

Ram fans immediately took to social media to give him praise for wearing the outfit.

Another fan made a prediction about a future Ramsey painting in L.A.

SoFi Stadium’s Twitter was another who approved of the look through an emoji.

One more who loved the attire? Jill Painter Lopez of the MLB Network.

Ramsey didn’t stop supporting the Mariachi Rams. He was caught being a spectator to their performance during the game.

The Mariachi Rams are the only mariachi band in the NFL according to the Rams’ website. They’re a nine person band that is known to serenade fans with guitars, trumpets, violins and vihuelas.

Ramsey Becomes Tackling Machine Against Brady & the Bucs

The Bucs may have racked up 432 aerial yards through the right arm of the seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. But Ramsey spearheaded a defense that made him and the Buccaneer wideouts work…and prevent from getting inside the end zone until late in the fourth quarter.

Ramsey finished second on the Rams with eight tackles and seven solo stops in the 10-point home win that saw the Rams never trail at all in the game.

Brady didn’t complete his first pass of more than 20 yards until the 6:09 mark of the second quarter — which was a 26-yard connection to Rob Gronkowski. Giovani Bernard was the lone Bucs player who caught the TD pass from Brady, which occurred at the 1:10 mark of the fourth quarter and the game already out of reach for the Bucs.

While Ramsey entered this game with a rare unbeaten regular season record against Brady, he still downplayed that record leading up to the NFC showdown.

“I think this is my fourth time playing Tom,” Ramsey said via Pro Football Talk. “Like I said, he is Tom Brady. He is the greatest to play the game, so there is just a lot of respect there. He does a good job of leading his team, having his team ready to play. That’s one thing that I respect even more is just his team’s always ready. No matter who it is.”

Ramsey improved his personal record against Brady-led teams. And it came on a day where he became “El Capitán.”